Rohingya Children Refugees Being Persecuted In Bangladesh — Rebel Voice

Posted on May 24, 2019 by Zara Ali

You know, when war and oppression breaks out as it regularly does, it is heart-breaking to see images of adult civilians being persecuted, oppressed and often killed. But when those victims are children, the most vulnerable people on our planet, the situation then becomes intolerable. Adults can fight back, even if in fighting they die. […]

via Rohingya Children Refugees Being Persecuted In Bangladesh — Rebel Voice

Advertisements

Filed under: Rohingya | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: