The Myth of the Sin the Mahatma Would Not Commit – Chapter 2

See Behind The Veil

The Indian Muslim Begins to Awaken

The despairing aftermath of the 1857 uprisings prompted visionary reformist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to direct his efforts towards socio-economic betterment of the Muslims albeit the course of reason he adopted earned him intense criticism from a myriad of quarters and for multiple reasons. Having born into Muslim nobility of Delhi in 1817, raised in the finest traditions of Muslim elite culture in India, and having received traditional Muslim education that included exposure to religion and science, Syed Ahmed evolved into an unorthodox intellectual who could not be stereotyped. Despite the fact the events of 1857 touched him at a personal level in more than one way, he accepted British rule as a reality – displeasing yet inescapable.