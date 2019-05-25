According to a military source in Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) sent reinforcements from the provincial capital, Damascus, and Homs to the southern countryside of the province. The reinforcements have reportedly arrived at the key town of Al-Hadher.
This new Syrian Army offensive is expected to begin in conjunction with their upcoming operation to capture the strategic mountaintop town of Kabani. The Syrian Army has already launched a number of attacks on Kabani, but they have yet to begin their main assault on the town.
With a new front opened up in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Army troops in northwestern Hama should receive some relief as most of the jihadist and Turkish-backed rebels are currently concentrated at this axis.
Please note: The header photo is a stock image from 2016.
