Pakistan’s military has also now publicly made it known that it is aware of the PTM’s links to foreign secret services and that it understands the ‘missing persons’ propaganda for what it is. PTM’s at times violent ethno-nationalist rhetoric has also seemingly finally to be producing some reaction from the military it targets disproportionately. Far […]
via Pakistan’s need to rethink tolerance for Afghan nationalism — Agha Hussain
Advertisements
Filed under: Afghanistan, Pakistan | Tagged: PTM's Terrorism |
Reblogged this on penelopap.