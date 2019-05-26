The Myth of the Sin the Mahatma Would Not Commit – Chapter 4

See Behind The Veil

Jinnah Articulates Pakistan

Facing a massive gathering of over 60,000 Muslims from all corners of India, Jinnah spoke for 2 hours that spring afternoon at ML’s historic session in Lahore in March 1940 despite the obvious fragility of health. Speaking in ‘faultless, subdued English accent’ to an audience only a small fraction of which understood the foreign language, he captivated the Muslim by the purity, truthfulness and authority of his conviction thereby marking the beginning of a long-standing ‘symbiotic relationship’ between himself and Muslim India ‘in which each encouraged the other and both flourished’.