Freedom of speech is essential to any society that is democratic and representative, but when a nation is in a state of war, such rights must either be formally suspended or voluntarily curtailed in order to fight for a freedom that is more profound than that of the individual. Such […] The post Today is…
via Today is The Day Democracy Died in Pakistan – But For The Opposite Reason That The Liberals Think — Eurasia Future
Advertisements
Filed under: Pakistan | Tagged: Pakistani Liberals |
Reblogged this on penelopap.