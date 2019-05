Military Situation In Northwestern Hama On May 26, 2019 (Map Update)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have taken back the town of Kafr Nabudah in northwestern Hama from militants. MORE HERE

Related Videos

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Hama |