Russia Took Pakistan’s Side In South Asia’s Tit-For-Tat Missile Tests — Eurasia Future

Posted on May 27, 2019 by Zara Ali

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov staunchly defended Pakistan’s “sovereign right to take care of its security” amidst South Asia’s tit-for-tat missile tests, with this unprecedented statement not only signifying the strength of the Russian-Pakistani Strategic Partnership, but also potentially being a response to the Indian Ambassador to the US’ […] The post Russia Took…

via Russia Took Pakistan’s Side In South Asia’s Tit-For-Tat Missile Tests — Eurasia Future

Advertisements

Filed under: India, Indo-Russian Relations, Russia, US-India Relations | Tagged: , , |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on May 27, 2019 at 3:12 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: