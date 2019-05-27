The Myth of the Sin the Mahatma Would Not Commit – Chapter 5

See Behind The Veil

Beginnings of the Blood-bath

British attempts to impose an unnatural sense of unity upon the Hindu and the Muslim did not cease in spite of apparent failures on the negotiating table – ‘the game continued, move by Machiavellian move’ straight into 1947 while India continued to slip into bloody chaos.

Wavell, though quite convinced that “Congress was only after power and wanted to get rid of the British after which they will see how to deal with the Muslim and the Princes… the former by bribery, blackmail, and propaganda, and if necessary force… and the latter by stirring up people against them”, was eager to see an interim government in place following the Cabinet Mission’s rather abrupt departure from India. Although Pethick-Lawrence instructed him to seek Jinnah’s participation in the set-up, especially in the wake of ML’s announcement of Direct Action, the Viceroy deemed it inadvisable to “send…