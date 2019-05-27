Why Did A Fugitive PTM Leader And Voice Of America Collaborate After A Recent Attack? — Eurasia Future

Posted on May 27, 2019 by Zara Ali

Fugitive PTM leader Mohsin Dawar gave some comments to Voice of America’s Pashto service shortly after inciting members of his group into attacking a security checkpoint, raising all sorts of questions about his intentions in doing so and those of his main international media partners after several people were killed […] The post Why Did…

via Why Did A Fugitive PTM Leader And Voice Of America Collaborate After A Recent Attack? — Eurasia Future

Advertisements

Filed under: Pakistan | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: