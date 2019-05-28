Nabi Saleh – Palestinian Village Under Oppression And On The Edge — Rebel Voice

Posted on May 28, 2019 by Zara Ali

Nabi Saleh is a village 20 km north-west of Ramallah with a population of approximately 600. It is home to the famous Tamimi family, the most well-known member being Ahed who has been a social activist throughout and since her childhood. When the Zionist occupation of Palestine began, Nabi Saleh continually held a place as one […]

via Nabi Saleh – Palestinian Village Under Oppression And On The Edge — Rebel Voice

Advertisements

Filed under: Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Palestine |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: