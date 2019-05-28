Many in Pakistan are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the development and successful first test of the country’s nuclear deterrent. These nuclear weapons have largely helped to prevent a major 1971 style war in south Asia due to the peace keeping phenomenon known as mutually assured destruction. But while a […] The post Pakistan is…
via Pakistan is Marking 20 Years of its Nuclear Deterrent – if Only a Fence Was Build on The Durand Line at The Same Time — Eurasia Future
Advertisements
Filed under: Afghanistan, Pakistan | Tagged: AFPK Geo-politics |
Leave a Reply