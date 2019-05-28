Pakistan is Marking 20 Years of its Nuclear Deterrent – if Only a Fence Was Build on The Durand Line at The Same Time — Eurasia Future

Posted on May 28, 2019 by Zara Ali

Many in Pakistan are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the development and successful first test of the country’s nuclear deterrent. These nuclear weapons have largely helped to prevent a major 1971 style war in south Asia due to the peace keeping phenomenon known as mutually assured destruction. But while a […] The post Pakistan is…

via Pakistan is Marking 20 Years of its Nuclear Deterrent – if Only a Fence Was Build on The Durand Line at The Same Time — Eurasia Future

Advertisements

Filed under: Afghanistan, Pakistan | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: