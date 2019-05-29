The Unfulfilled Urge to Undo Pakistan

See Behind The Veil

Pakistan is currently facing a massive thrust from imperial West and Hindu imperialism, not to forget their less overtly involved partners in crime, Israel and Kabul’s puppet regime, towards a perceived break-up of sorts that shall render it divided into varied ethnic entities allegedly giving life to the myths of ‘Greater Baluchistan’ and ‘Greater Pakhtunistan’ in due course of time. A formula which is essentially an extension of the game played by imperial forces at the time of India’s partition in 1947 – sore points were deliberately left behind as enduring legacies of dispute in Baluchistan, the North-western Frontier province and Kashmir – regions that were crucial to the West’s positioning in the Great Game in the long-term.