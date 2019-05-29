The Unfulfilled Urge to Undo Pakistan

Posted on May 29, 2019 by Zara Ali

See Behind The Veil

Pakistan is currently facing a massive thrust from imperial West and Hindu imperialism, not to forget their less overtly involved partners in crime, Israel and Kabul’s puppet regime, towards a perceived break-up of sorts that shall render it divided into varied ethnic entities allegedly giving life to the myths of ‘Greater Baluchistan’ and ‘Greater Pakhtunistan’ in due course of time.  A formula which is essentially an extension of the game played by imperial forces at the time of India’s partition in 1947 – sore points were deliberately left behind as enduring legacies of dispute in Baluchistan, the North-western Frontier province and Kashmir – regions that were crucial to the West’s positioning in the Great Game in the long-term.

View original post 2,402 more words

Advertisements

Filed under: Pakistan, Uncategorized | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: