Sayyed Nasrallah Warns US: War on Iran to Burn Region, Ready to Open Precise Missiles Manufacturing Factories

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Friday a speech in which he tackled various regional topics, on top of which is US administration’s “Deal of century.”

Addressing thousands of Resistance supporters who gathered to commemorate Al-Quds Day, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that “today, 40 years have passed since late Imam Khomeini announced Al-Quds International Day.”

“The enemies have bet that people forget Al-Quds, but people’s sympathy is growing,” he added, noting that “attempts to disrupt Al-Quds Day and turn it to a sectarian issue have failed.”

On the event, His Eminence stopped at and the mass million marches in Iran. “The Iranian people are demonstrating in solidarity with Al-Quds, not as [US President Donald] Trump says against the Iranian regime.”

Stressing that “Al-Quds Day rallies in Iran form a message to Washington and all the governments in the region,” he went on to highlight that it’s the nation’s to topple the deal of the century [the deal of shame] because it is a deal of falsehood, loss of Palestinian as well as the Arab and Islamic rights.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that we can thwart the deal of the century . “The axis of resistance stands to prevent the success of this deal and scheme,” he mentioned.

“We have strong hope as peoples in the region that we can prevent the crime of the deal of the century,” His Eminence added, pointing out that “in 2011, there was an American attempt to end the Palestinian cause and to only give the Palestinians some demands.”

He further warned that “as the American administration, the Zionist entity and some Arab regimes are working to implement the deal of the century.”

According to Sayyed Nasrallah: “Trump’s deal of the century is unjust and it is our duty to oppose it.”

“In return there is a strong axis standing to prevent the implementation of this deal,” His Eminence stated, noting that “The goal of the deal of century is to end any talk about Al-Quds, the Gaza Strip and the refugees.”

Hailing the heroic Yemeni people that poured into streets despite the aggression and siege to commemorate Al-Quds Day, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “Al-Quds Day rallies in Bahrain confirm that the Bahraini people and scholars are innocent of the Deal of the Century’s workshop [to be hosted by Al-Khalifa regime.”

On the same level , the Resistance Leader highlighted that Washington has been able to absorb the Arab popular revolutions, divert it from its course towards the wrong direction.”

“ There is a supposed strategic environment that Trump and [“Israe;I PM] Netanyahu are to impose the deal of the century and end the Palestine,” he emphasized.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to accuse “all those who interfered in the Arab Spring

from seeking to take from it a rotten fruit [that is the deal of the century.

According to His Eminence, “the American bet on the tiresome of the peoples in region to impose the deal of the century is a wrong diagnosis.”

Sayyed Nasrallah once again reiterated that “The resistance axis today is stronger than ever before.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah clarified that The Palestinian resistance today is stronger than ever and is approaching the equation of bombing “Tel Aviv” in response to attacking Gaza.”

He further revealed that “The resistance in Gaza is capable of controlling large areas of occupied Palestine in any future war.”

Regarding Syria, His Eminence explained that “Syria today has overcome the scheme against it and will regain its strength and ability.”

In addition, he said: “Iraq today returned to its regional role and has a capable, struggling and influential people.”

““Israel” fears the resistance in Lebanon and “Israeli” officials continue to talk about the state of deterrence and the resistance capabilities,” he added pointing out that ““Israel” fears missiles from Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and claims the existence of rockets in Iraq.”

Commenting on the recent summits held in Saudi Arabia, Hezbollah Secretary General viewed that “the Arab summits that are taking place today reflect the Saudi distress from the inability and failure in face of the Yemeni people.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also elaborated that “Trump could not protect Saudi Arabia.”

“The Saudi funds and weapons did not benefit it in its war on Yemen and its king appealed to Arab, Islamic and Gulf summits to protect him,” he explained.

However, His Eminence vowed that “All the summits will not be able to protect Saudi Arabia in its war against the oppressed people in Yemen because they are the people of faith, wisdom and sacrifice.”

“The Lebanese delegation’s stance at Mecca’s Arab Summit is rejected and condemned and it does not conform to the government’s policy statement,” he said.

On the regional scene, the Resistance Leader listed a serious of factual developments.

“Iran is the greatest regional power in our region and a real force with its power,” he added, pointing out that “ in 2019,“Israel” is weaker than ever.

Sayyed Nasrallah further stressed that ““Israel’s” prestige is demising and the strength of its ground army has retreated as it moved to the defensive position.”

“The “Israeli” internal front is exposed in face of the resistance rockets,” the Resistance Leader declared.

As he cautioned that “some American tools in the region are unable to protect itself and some regimes are concerned of implementing the deal of the century.”

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that “The US is no longer the same as before 20 years after it sent its troops to the region and came out defeated.”

According to His Eminence, “The current US administration is anxious to go to new wars.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further assured that “Today the axis of resistance and the rejectionist front to the Deal of the century are strong and capable of confronting this deal.”

He underscored that “the pressure on Iran today is because all the resistance forces resorted to it to save Palestine.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah quoted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei who ruled out a possible war with the US.

“One reason that there’s no war is that Iran is strong, otherwise the war could have been launched,” he added, lamenting the fact that “Bolton, Netanyahu and others from the Gulf are inciting war against Iran.”

“The other reason that there is no war is that the CIA knows that a war on Iran will set the region on fire and won’t stop behind its borders,” His Eminence vowed , noting that “ The war against Iran did not happen because Iran is strong and has a great leadership despite all this incitement.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “Trump knows that when the region is on fire, a barrel of oil will be $200 or $300.”

“The US knows well that any war on Iran will not remain confined to Iran’s borders. The entire region will burn, leading to all US forces and interests in the region being annihilated,” he threatened.

On another level, Hezbollah Secretary General urged US defenders to go and study America’s internal front. “On the socioeconomic levels; according to a USDA report, 40 million Americans are food-insecure. This is the America that wants to take over the world.”

Moreover, His Eminence vowed that “Any “Israeli” attack on any target linked to the resistance in Lebanon, we Hezbollah, will respond to it quickly, directly and strongly. “Israel” is afraid of us and keeps talking about our rocket capabilities. We will be able to take over large areas in the next war.”

“Missiles are in fact made manufactured in Yemen and in Lebanon, they have the technology, but the Saudi mind can’t absorb the idea that a Muslim country can make its own missiles,” he added, stating that “It’s none of the US business whether we have precision rockets and facilities to produce them or not.”

Unveiling that “We [Hezbollah] have in Lebanon accurate missiles that reach all the targets in “Israel” and are capable of changing the face of the region,” Sayyed Nasrallah sent the Americans a sounding message:

“If the Americans continue to incite on us over manufacturing missiles, we shall establish facilities and factories for manufacturing precision rockets,” he stated, warning that “the US is taking advantage of border demarcation to benefit “Israel”, target Hezbollah’s precision missiles arsenal.”

In conclusion, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “ Our axis is strong and our front is strong. We made sacrifices. We came out stronger and more present. We are able to topple the deal of the century.”