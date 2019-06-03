Does Israel target journalists? This may appear to be the most redundant question ever asked. The behaviour of the Zionist state towards members of the Fourth Estate has been well documented by this time. They have been filmed attacking journalists with tear gas, armoured vehicles, nasty language, harassment and bullets. Now it seems that Israel […]
via Does Israel Target Journalists? — Rebel Voice
Advertisements
Filed under: Israel, Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Nazi Israel | Tagged: Does Israel Target Journalists? |
Reblogged this on penelopap.