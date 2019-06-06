Syrian Army advances into southwestern Idlib after resuming offensive: map

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive in the northwestern region of Syria this week after a failed 48-hour-long ceasefire along the Idlib-Hama axis.

Backed by Russian air support, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces resumed the offensive on Monday when they stormed the small town of Al-Qasabiyah. Not long after storming Al-Qasabiyah, the Syrian Arab Army announced full control over the town after the jihadist forces failed to maintain their last line of defense.

The following day, the Syrian Arab Army attacked three towns near Kafr Naboudeh, seizing them after a short battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham. According to a source, the Syrian Army captured the towns of Hardinah, Hamirat, and Qayroutiyah after advancing north of Hawash.

The Syrian Arab Army is now launching heavy artillery strikes on the key hilltop of Tal Sakher in order to secure the eastern flank of Kafr Naboudeh. Once Tal Sakher is captured, the Syrian Arab Army will make its way to the strategic town of Al-Hobeit, which is the first major town in southwestern Idlib.

At the same time, a Syrian Army source said the Turkish military has increased its support to the militants in northwestern Syria. The source said the Turkish military is sending more weapons to the militants in a bid to halt the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in the Idlib Governorate.

