Yemeni Defense Minister Visits Army & Popular Committees’ Sites in Najran, Promises Surprises

Posted on June 9, 2019 by martyrashrakat

June 8, 2019

Capture

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Al-Atefi, visited Najran’s frontline, conveying greetings and congratulations of the Leader of the Revolution and the political and military leadership on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. The Minister inspected the field situation for the conduct of combat operations in Najran, where he toured a number of sites in Najran.

He praised the steadfastness of the Army and Popular Committees in the Northern frontlines, praising at the same time the victories achieved during the past few days. The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees thanked the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Sixth Military Region for this visit and participation in Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in the frontlines, reiterating the steadfastness until the liberation of every inch of the homeland.

The Yemeni army and popular committees struck the sites of the Saudi-led mercenaries in Various areas, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Al-Masirah

 

Military Situation In Yemen On June 8, 2019 (Map Update)

Military Situation In Yemen On June 8, 2019 (Map Update)

  • Ansar Allah targeted Jizan Aiport with several Qasef K2 loiternig drones;
  • Saudi-led forces advanced in the Midi area, Hajjah province. Ansar Allah claimed that the advance was repelled;
  • Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in the Al Boqa desert area;
  • Ansar Allah fired a Zilzal-1 missile at positions of the Saudi Army west of Sudays;
  • Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Rabua and Baqem areas and at the Alab crossing;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Haradh and Midi area 10 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Sanaa 3 times;
  • Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Kitaf area 8 times;
  • Saudi-led forces shelled Kilo 16 and east of Al Hudaydah with medium weapones;
  • Saudi-led forces shelled the area northwest of Hays with 18 mortar shells.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Decisive Storm, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: