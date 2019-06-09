Yemeni Defense Minister Visits Army & Popular Committees’ Sites in Najran, Promises Surprises

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 8, 2019

The Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Al-Atefi, visited Najran’s frontline, conveying greetings and congratulations of the Leader of the Revolution and the political and military leadership on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. The Minister inspected the field situation for the conduct of combat operations in Najran, where he toured a number of sites in Najran.

He praised the steadfastness of the Army and Popular Committees in the Northern frontlines, praising at the same time the victories achieved during the past few days. The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees thanked the Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Sixth Military Region for this visit and participation in Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in the frontlines, reiterating the steadfastness until the liberation of every inch of the homeland.

The Yemeni army and popular committees struck the sites of the Saudi-led mercenaries in Various areas, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Al-Masirah

Ansar Allah targeted Jizan Aiport with several Qasef K2 loiternig drones;

Saudi-led forces advanced in the Midi area, Hajjah province. Ansar Allah claimed that the advance was repelled;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces were reported in the Al Boqa desert area;

Ansar Allah fired a Zilzal-1 missile at positions of the Saudi Army west of Sudays;

Clashes between Ansar Allah and Saudi-led forces continue in the Rabua and Baqem areas and at the Alab crossing;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Haradh and Midi area 10 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck Sanaa 3 times;

Saudi-led coalition warplanes struck the Kitaf area 8 times;

Saudi-led forces shelled Kilo 16 and east of Al Hudaydah with medium weapones;

Saudi-led forces shelled the area northwest of Hays with 18 mortar shells.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Arab Zionists, Decisive Storm, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |