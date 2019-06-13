Imam Khamenei Receives Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy Of Exchanging Messages With

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of exchanging messages with.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Thursday meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who told the Leader he was carrying a message from the US president.

“We have no doubt in Abe’s goodwill and seriousness; but regarding what you mentioned from US president, I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with; I have no response for him & will not answer him,” Imam Khamenei said.

The Islamic Republic has no trust in the US and the previous bitter experience we had in negotiating with the US within JCPOA will never be repeated again, because no free & wise nation would accept negotiations under pressure, Imam Khamenei stressed.

His Eminence further noted that “Our problem with the US is not the issue of regime change; because even if they pursue such a thing, they won’t be able to achieve it, just as previous US presidents tried in vain to destroy the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years.”

The Supreme Leader further voiced opposition to nuclear weapons, “our religious verdicts prohibit building nuclear weapons. But know that if we ever intended to produce nuclear weapons, the US wouldn’t be able to do anything against that, & US’s prohibition would never make an obstacle.”

“The US doesn’t have, by any means, the competency to say which country should or shouldn’t possess nuclear weapons; because the US has thousands of nuclear warheads in its arsenals,” His Eminence added.

Imam Khamenei further told Abe that “US president met and talked with you a few days ago, including about Iran. But after returning from Japan, he immediately imposed sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry.”

Is this a message of honesty? Does that show he is willing to hold genuine negotiations? Imam Khamenei asked.

“After the nuclear deal, the first one to immediately breach the JCPOA was Obama; the same person who had requested negotiations with Iran & had sent a mediator. This is our experience, and Mr. Abe, know that we won’t repeat the same experience.”

You said Mr. Abe that Trump has said negotiations with the US would lead to Iran’s progress. By the Grace of God, without negotiations & despite sanctions, we will progress.

Imam Khamenei also said that it’s good that you acknowledge the fact that the Americans have always wanted to impose their own thoughts and beliefs on other nations; and it’s also good to know that the Americans observe no limit in imposing their views on others.

“I welcome your suggestion to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Japan is an important country in Asia and if they are willing to expand relations with Iran, they should demonstrate their firm determination, just as some important countries have done so.”

Abe is the first Japanese head of state who visits Iran over the past four decades. He is heading a high-ranking delegation, and has met with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and the country’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Abe and his Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conditioned any talk with the Americans to Washington’s giving up its policy of using ‘economic terrorism’ against Iranian people.

Zarif in an interview with the London-based al-Araby TV said the US waged an economic war against Iranian people which amounts to economic terrorism.

It means that the US is exerting illegal pressure on the people to reach its political goals, he said.

Nobody negotiates with terrorists, Zarif stressed.

There is no difference between military and economic wars, the top diplomat said, adding that the main damage will be on the region as in a tense situation anything might occur.

We have good relations with most of the countries in the region, Zarif added, commenting on Iran’s ties with the region, arguing that a couple of countries in the region mistakenly believe in the security provided by the US.

What “we want from the US is to avoid intervening in Iran’s relations with other countries or pressing them to breaching their obligations”, the Iranian top diplomat said in the interview released on Wednesday evening.

The Americans are facing myriads of problems caused by their past wrong decisions, he said.

The problems, however, will not be solved by pressuring Iran, the foreign minister said.

He also urged the US to stop supporting the occupation of the Palestine territories, the holy city of Quds and Golan Heights by the Zionist regime, and putting an end to their efforts in advancing the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.

