Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (30 May – 12 June 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (30 May – 12 June 2019)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 30 May – 12 June, 2019.

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child while attempting to enter al-Aqsa Mosque, to perform prayers. 17 civilians, including 6 children, were wounded in the West Bank. Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against peaceful protesters in the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian ambulance officer succumbed to his wounds. 50 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children and a paramedic, were wounded on the 60th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege.

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized within the activities of “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed the 60th Friday of the peaceful protests along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces used force against civilians who participated in the demonstrations organized against the Israeli incursions into the West Bank cities and villages. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian child and wounded 17 civilians, including 6 children, in separate incidents. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces wounded 50 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children and a paramedic, during their participation in the Great March of Return.

In the West Bank, on 31 May 2019, in a new crime of excessive use of force, Israeli forces killed ‘Abdullah Loay Ghaith (16) while attempting to enter al-Aqsa Mosque to perform the last Friday Prayer in Ramadan. When he attempted to sneak into the city along with his cousin for not obtaining an entry permit, the Israeli police officers (Border Guard) opened fire at him, wounding him with 2 bullets to the lower back of the thorax.

In the same context, Israeli forces wounded 17 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children. Ten of them, including 2 children, were wounded during their participation in Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqiliya. Six of them, including 4 children, were wounded while protesting against the Israeli forces’ incursion into Nablus to secure the entyry of hundreds of settlers into the eastern area of the city to perform rituals in Josef Tomb. Moreover, a civilian was wounded in Romanah village, west of Jenin, with a bullet which was fired from the side of the annexation wall.

In the Gaza Strip, at approximately 13:00 on Monday, 10 June 2019, Palestinian medical sources announced the death of ambulance officer, Mohammed Sobhi Salamah al-Judaili (36), from al-Buraij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, succumbing to wounds he sustained at approximately 18:10 on Friday, 03 May 2019. Al-Jadili was hit with a rubber bullet to the nose, causing fractures to the nose and skull, while on duty within the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) team, east of Abu Safiyah Hill in the northern Gaza Strip. Mohammed attempted to put 2 wounded civilians in the Great March of Return inside an ambulance which was around 200 meters away from the western side of the border fence.

In the same context, the Israeli forces wounded 50 Palestinian civilians, including 11 children and a paramedic, in excessive use of force against the peaceful demonstrators on the 60thFriday of the Great March of Return in the eastern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating an ongoing Israeli policy of targeting fishermen’s livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3 incidents off the northern and southern Gaza shores. It should be noted that the Israeli forces declared on 11 June 2019 that the allowed area for fishing decreased to 6 nautical miles under the pretext of incendiary balloons fired from the Gaza Strip. Next day afternoon, the spokesperson of the Israeli Forces, Avichay Adraee, declared a total naval blockade off the Gaza Strip shore until further notice; thus, fishermen are not allowed to sail or fish in the sea.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 83 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 37 Palestinians, including 2 children and a woman, in the West Bank, while 45 other civilians, including 3 women, were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 04 June 2019, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into al-Shokah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They combed lands in front of the Return encampment before redeploying along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

As part of settlement expansion, demolitions and house demolition notices, on 10 June2019, Mervat Jamal Abu Kaf self-demolished her house in Qisan area in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality order, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mervat said that she was forced to demolish her house after a decision issued by the Israeli court because she could not pay demolition costs estimated at NIS 70,000 for the Israeli Municipality. She added that the court’s decision was issued after she paid a construction fine estimated at NIS 60,000. Mervat lived in her 125-sqaure-meter house along with her 6 children.

On the Same day, the Israeli forces forced a Palestinian civilian to self-demolish his residential building, which was under-construction, in Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing.

On 11 June, the Israeli forces demolished a house and a residential building in addition to 2 commercial facilities in the villages of sour Baher and al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied East Jerusalem.

On 12 June 2018, Israeli bulldozers demolished a residential building, 7 stores and a gas station in the vicinity of Qalendia checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

Settlement activities and settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the house demolitions and notices, The Israeli authorities issued a military order to confiscate 80 dunums belonging to Palestinian civilians in order to build a new settlement street for “Alon Moreh“ settlement established in northeast of Nablus. The street is 12 kilometers long and 13 meters wide.

On 11 June 2019, Israeli forces uprooted 550 forest trees and fruitful olive trees in addition to destroying 2 wells in Kherbet Abu Kbaish, east of Tamoun village, southeast of Tubas. Most of those trees were donated by the Brazilian Consulate.

On the same day, the Israeli forces destroyed an under-construction house comprised of 2 floors and 4 residential apartments in addition to a roof of 500 square meters. They also backfilled a well of 150 cubic meters in Khelet al-Surbati area near Jabal Jawhar neighborhood in southern Hebron. The demolition came under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

On the same day, the Israeli authorities issued 2 military orders; one to change the boundaries in order to seize Palestinian agricultural lands in ‘Asirah al-Qibliyah village, southeast of Nablus, and another to confiscate 1.5 dunums from the Palestinian agricultural lands in Burin village, southeast of Nablus. This order was on grounds of building a new security street in favor of Barakha settlement established in northeastern Burin village, east of Nablus. On the same day, the Israeli forces destroyed a residential room and 4 barracks for grazing sheep and horses in Beer ‘Onah village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

On 12 June 2019, Israeli forces demolished 5 residential tents, 5 tents used for sheltering livestock, a tent used as a kitchen, livestock barn and water tanks in addition to backfilling a well in Kherbet al-Ras al-Ahmar in the northern Valleys in eastern Tubas.

On the same day, the Israeli forces demolished a tin-plate house of 30 square meters in Um al-Kheir village, southeast of Yata, south of Hebron, under the pretext of non-licensing.

On the same day, the Palestinian Civil Liaison handed the head of Burin village, southeast of Nablus, a military order which was given by the Israeli liaison about the confiscation of 1.5 dunums from the Palestinian agricultural lands in favor of building a new security street, which is 1.5 kilometers long, for Barakha settlement established in northeastern Burin village.

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 05 June 2019, Israeli settlers, from “Ahiya” settlement, which is established in the southern side of Jaloud village, southeast of Nablus, attacked the village outskirts from the southern side. The settlers threw stones at Jaloud Secondary School, broke 2 windows and set fire to olive fields. As a result, over 1000 olive trees planted 65 years ago were completely burned.

On 06 June 2019, Israeli settlers seized agricultural lands in al-Makhrour area in Beit Jala, under the pretext of owning them. Hasan Barijiyah, Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance in Bethlehem, said that the settlement association “Kern Kemet” seized, reclaimed and planted 4 dunums from Palestinian lands in Beit Jalaand in addition to setting barbed wires around them to place mobile homes on them.

On 08 June 2019, settlers attacked a land belonging to the heirs of the late Ismael Mousa in Al-Khader village in southern Bethlehem. Maryam Mousa, one of the heirs, said that her family was surprised with raiding her 8-dunum land by settlers in Wad Abu Bajeer area in al-Khader village. She also added that the settlers placed water pipes and planted the land with hundreds of olive, apricot, and peach trees.

Ambulance Officer Succumbed to his Wounds:

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 10 June 2019, Palestinian medical sources announced the death of Mohammed Sobhi Salamah al-Judaili (36), from al-Buraij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, succumbing to wounds he sustained at approximately 18:10 on Friday, 03 May 2019, while on duty east of the Return encampment, east of Abu Safiyah Hill, northeast of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Al-Jadili, who was an ambulance officer at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), was hit with a rubber bullet to the nose fired by Israeli soldiers. As a result, he suffered fracture to the skull while he was transferring 2 civilians wounded in the Return March inside the ambulance, which was around 200 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

According to the testimony of his colleague, (Y. A), after Mohammed was injured, he was taken to the medical point belonging to the Ministry of Health and then transferred to al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment. Doctors found out that Mohammed suffered from fracture to the nose and skull. He was later transferred to al-Quds Hospital of the PRCS in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. Mohammed stayed at al-Quds Hospital waiting a medical referral for treatment in a hospital in the West Bank. Mohammed left the hospital to spend Eid al-Feter holiday with his family on Sunday, 02 June, 2019. On the same day evening, Mohammed suffered a seizure and fainted and then his heart suddenly stopped. He was then taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip where he stayed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until receiving a referral to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron, West Bank. Mohammed death was announced at approximately 13:00 on Monday, 10 June 2019 succumbing to his wounds.

House Demolitions:

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 10 June 2019, Mervat Jamal Abu Kaf self-demolished her house in Qisan area in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality order, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mervat said that she was forced to demolish her house after a decision issued by the Israeli court, because she could not pay demolition costs estimated at NIS 70.000 for the Israeli Municipality. She added that the court’s decision issued after paying a fine estimated at NIS 60.000. Mervat said that the demolition decision was unjust and deprived her of living in conditions of safety and stability with her 6 children. Mervat clarified: “ My blind husband, Hasan Khalil Abu Kaf, died after suffering from incurable disease and I paid the fine in installments and took care of my children alone, but the Israeli Municipality did not take into account this” Mervat added that she lives in her 125-sqaure-meter house along with her 6 children 6 years ago. Her house was comprised of 4 rooms, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom. She pointed out that she was forced to live in one room in her father- in-law house because she became homeless. Jaber ‘Omirah, Head of the organizing committee of Dir al-‘Amoud, al-Mentar and al-Qisan in Surbaher village, said that the abovementioned areas are located within the Jerusalem municipal boundaries, but their lands are not organized. He added that the Jerusalem municipality staff demolished several houses in these areas and around 250 Jerusalemites are suffering from paying construction fines, under the pretext of non-licensing. He clarified that Dir al-‘Amoud, al-Mentar and al-Qisan areas are built on an area of 5000 dunums and around 5000 people are living in these areas. He pointed out that the committee called upon the Jerusalem Municipality years ago to organize these areas, but in vain.

On Monday, 10 June 2019, the Israeli Municipality forced ‘Imran ‘Alqam to self-demolish his residential building, which was under-construction, in Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Imran ‘Alqam said that he along with his relative started to demolish the building, but the municipality forced him to use a bulldozer while demolishing the building and he refused because his house is adjacent to his neighbor’s house. In this case, the neighboring houses will sustain damage and he will force to pay compensation for them. ‘Imran clarified that he was forced to stop self-demolition because the Israeli municipality insistence to use the bulldozer. The municipality warned him that it will demolish all the building by using a bulldozer within few days. He pointed out that in this case he will force to pay over NIS 70000 for the municipality staff. He added that the building is comprised of 4 apartments, each of them is built on an area of 300 square meters. ‘Imran emphasized that he attempted to license the building, but the municipality refused under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall. It should be noted that the building is adjacent to “Bazat Ze’ev“ settlement, which is established on Beit Hunina village’s lands, and settlers are allowed to build on it .

On Tuesday, 11 June 2019, Israeli vehicles demolished a residential house, an under-construction building and a commercial facility in Surbaher village and al-Mukaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli Municipality staff along with Israeli vehicles moved into Surbaher village, under the protection of dozens of infantry Israeli soldiers and police officers. They surrounded an under-construction building belonging to Wesam Jabbour and closed all streets leading to it before demolishing it. They then raided a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Afana and then demolished it. Wesam Jabbour said that the Israeli bulldozers raided his under-construction building and surrounded it without a prior warning. He pointed out that the Israeli Municipality staff raided the building 2 days ago and informed him to stop construction works. Jabbour clarified that the building was comprised of 2 floors, each of them built on an area of 350 square meters.

Ahmed ‘Afana said to PCHR’s fieldworker that he built the house 5 years ago and around 5 persons are living in it. He added that the Israeli forces prevented his family from vacating the house content and then demolished it. The Israeli bulldozers also demolished a commercial facility for selling Aluminum in al-Mukaber Mout area, under the pretext of non-licensing. The 90-sqaure-meter facility, which belongs to ‘Esam Mohamed Ja’abees, built 7 years ago. ‘Esam said that the Israeli bulldozers demolished large part of the facility, noting that the municipality demolished it despite of giving him until the beginning of July to demolish it.

At approximately 07:00 on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, Israeli bulldozers along with dozens of infantry soldiers moved into the vicinity of Qalandia checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They then demolished a residential building, a petrol station and 7 shops along the main street, adjacent to the checkpoint at the entrance to Qalandia refugee camp, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

The Israeli authorities issued a military order to confiscate 80 dunums belonging to Palestinian civilians in order to build a new settlement street for “Alon Moreh“ settlement established in northeast of Nablus. At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 10 June 2019, ‘Azmout and Dir Hatab villages’ council received from the Palestinian Liaison a copy of the Israeli military order to confiscate 80 dunums belonging to Palestinian civilians in order to build a new settlement street. The street is 12 kilometers long and 13 meters wide and it belongs to “Alon Moreh“settlement, which is established in the southeastern side of ‘Azmout village and in northern Dir Hatab village.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 11 June 2019, Israeli forces backed by 2 bulldozers moved into Kherbet Abu Kbaish, east of Tamoun village, southeast of Tubas. The Israeli bulldozers uprooted 550 forest trees and fruitful olive trees in addition to destroying 2 wells. The uprooted trees planted 8 years ago. The Israeli authorities declared the area as a nature reserve. The demolition resulted in the uprooting of 240 olive trees belonging to Jehad, ‘Adullah and Mohanad Yousef Mostafa Bani ‘Odah, in addition to destroying an agricultural well belonging to Jehad Yousef Bani ‘Odah. Moreover, 310 forest trees were uprooted and an agricultural well was destroyed. Both of them are donated by the Brazilian Consulate.

At approximately 08:00, an Israeli force accompanied with a number of military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and 3 diggers moved into Khelat al-Sharbati area near Jawhar Mount neighborhood, in the southern area in Hebron. The diggers demolished an under-construction house, 2 floors (4 apartments), a 500-square-meter roof, and a 150- cubic- meter well belonging to Lafi Zayed Jamal al-Rajbi (49). The demolition was under the pretext of non-licensing in Area classified (C). it should be noted that the Israeli authorities handed Lafi a notice to halt construction in the house on 20 February 2019, a year after he began building the house.

On Tuesday, 11 June 2019, Israeli authorities issued 2 military orders; one of which was to change borders and seize agricultural lands belonging to Palestinian civilians in ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyah village, southeast of Nablus while the other order was to confiscate 1.5 dunums of agricultural lands belonging to Palestinian civilians in Burin village, southeast of Nablus. At approximately 11:00 on the same day, the Palestinian Liaison in Nablus handed the Head of ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyah village Council a military decision to change borders and seize around 5 dunums and 455 meters to expand the military camp established in al-Shaqa’eq area reaching al-kuroum area in Area classified (B) in favor of Yitzhak settlement in the southern area of the abovementioned village.

In the same context, Israeli forces demolished a residential room and 4 barracks to raise livestock and horses belonging to Mohammed Mousa Zarinah in Beir ‘Ounah area, north of Beit Jala under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the Israeli forces moved into Ber ‘Ounah area on the same morning, closed it and prevented civilians from reaching it. They then demolished 4 agricultural facilities and barracks, each of them was built on an area of 120 square meters in addition to a residential room belonging to Mohammed Mousa Zarinah. The eyewitnesses emphasized that the Israeli forces randomly fired rubber bullets during the demolition process. As a result, Mohammed Mousa was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot. the soldiers also attacked his family members. It should be noted that the Israeli forces demolished several houses belonging to Zarinah family in that area few months ago under the pretext of non-licensing.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 jeeps of the Israeli Civil Administration and 2 bulldozers moved into Kherbit Ras al-Ahmar in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The bulldozers uprooted tents and demolished houses and barns belonging to 4 families. The damage were as follows:

Name Damage 1. ‘’Allan ‘Izzat Bani ‘Odah – 2 residential tents– 2 tents for livestock– A mobile bathroom – A 200-sqaure-meter barn – A water tank 2 . Baker ‘Allan Bani ‘Odah – A residential tent– A tent for livestock 3. Jameel Suliman Mofdi Bani ‘Odah – A residential tent– A tent as a kitchen– A 300-sqaure-meter barn – 20 water tanks 4. Suliman Jameel Mostafa Bani ‘Odah – A residential tent– A tent for livestock– 10 water tanks

Following the demolition in Ras al-Ahmar area, the bulldozer headed to Kherbit Tayaseer and al-‘Aqabah in northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The bulldozers demolished a water well.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 12 June 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into Um al-Khair village, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. The bulldozer demolished a 30-sqaure-meter house built of tin plates and belong to ‘Ali Issa al-Tabni (39). Ten persons, including 7 children, were living in the house. The house was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing.

Around the same time, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into Kherbit Khashem al-Daraj, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration staff uprooted and confiscated barbed wire and demolished a 30-sqaure-meter barn built of tin plates and sheds. The barn belongs to Ahmed ‘Odah al-Tebni (44).

At approximately 11:00, the Palestinian Liaison handed the council of Bureen village, southeast of Nablus, an Israeli military order to confiscate 1.5 dunums belonging to Palestinian civilians in order to build a security street for “Berkha “ settlement established in the northeastern side of Bureen village.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 02 June 2019, Israeli forces closed the bypass roads and streets in the vicinity of Al-Walja, Al-Khader, Housan villages and leading to Nahaleen and Fouken villages in western Bethlehem and Bait Fajjar village, south of the city. Moreover, they closed a road near tunnels established on Beit Jala village’s lands. As a result, vehicles’ movement was obstructed for hours in order to secure Marathon organized by dozens of Israeli settlers, from settlements established in western, southern and northern Bethlehem. Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces established many military checkpoints on streets to prevent the entry of vehicles and secure the Marathon. The eyewitnesses clarified that this Marathon caused a traffic jam and provoked Palestinian civilians because the Israeli participants raised political banners against Palestinians and called for expelling them from their lands.

At approximately 10:20 on Wednesday, 05 June 2019, coinciding with the first day of ‘Eid Al-Fitr, about 12 Israeli settlers, from “Ahiya “ settlement, which is established in the southern side of Jaloud village, southeast of Nablus, attacked the village outskirts from the southern side. The settlers threw stones at Jaloud Secondary School, broke 2 windows, and set fire to olive fields. As a result, over 1000 olive tree planted 65 years ago were completely burned. These trees belong to the heirs of the late Ibrahim ‘Abed Haj Mohammed, Tawfeeq ‘Abdullah Haj Mohammed, Ahmed ‘Abd Al-Hadi Hammoud, and Hamza Saeed Issa.

On Thursday, 06 June 2019, Israeli settlers seized an agricultural land in al-Makhrour area in Beit Jala, under the pretext of owning it. Hasan Barijiyah, Head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance in Bethlehem, said that the settlement association “Kern Kemet” seized, reclaimed and planted 4 dunums from Palestinian lands in Beit Jala, them, in addition to setting barbed wires around them to place mobile homes on them. Barijiyah added that this attack reflects the Israeli plans to target al-Makhrour and al-Qaysar areas, west of Bethlehem. He pointed out that the Israeli settlers claim that these lands are belonging to them, but they could not prove that. It should be noted that the Palestinian lands’ owners have all documents that prove their ownership.

On Saturday morning, 08 June 2019, settlers attacked a land belonging to the heirs of the late Ismael Mousa in Al-Khader village in southern Bethlehem. Maryam Mousa, one of the heirs, said that her family was surprised with raiding her 8-dunum land by settlers in Wad Abu Bajeer area in al-Khader village. She also added that the settlers placed water pipes and planted the land with hundreds of olive, apricot, and peach trees.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed documnet available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human rights (PCHR).

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |