Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (13 – 19 June 2019)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(13 – 19 June 2019)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protesters in the Gaza Strip.

95 Palestinian civilians, including 34 children, 1 woman and 4 paramedics, were wounded; one of them sustained serious wounds.

Israeli forces conducted 58 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 other incursions into Jerusalem.

51 Palestinian civilians, including 7 children and 1 woman, were arrested in the West Bank.

17 of them, including 6 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli warplanes launched 7 missiles in 3 airstrikes against different targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the farmers and shepherds in the border areas of the Gaza Strip, but no injuries were reported.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli forces demolished 4 dwellings, rendering 33 persons homeless, including 20 children, south of Hebron, and another house in Jericho.

Israeli forces damaged and confiscated plates and iron arches, north and west of Hebron.

Settlers burnt 42 trees and punctured 22 cars in addition to attacking a farmer and his child.

Israeli authorities continued to create Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli municipality demolished a residential building in Sho’fat refugee camp and forced 2 brothers to self-demolish their buildings in Silwan.

The Supreme Court decided to demolish 15 buildings comprised of 120 residential apartments in Sour Baher, claiming they are close to the annexation wall.

Three Shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli forces imposed a naval blockade on the Gaza Sea, preventing any fishermen from sailing or fishing.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13th consecutive year.

Two Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (13 – 19 June 2019).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized within the activities of “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, which witnessed the 61st Friday of the peaceful protests along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces also used force against civilians who participated in the demonstrations organized against the Israeli incursions into the West Bank cities and villages. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces wounded 95 Palestinian demonstrators, including 34 children, 1 woman and 4 paramedics. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, during their participation in Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqiliya.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 13 – 19 June 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 6 2 0 0 0 0 Gaza City 19 5 0 0 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 25 11 0 0 0 1 Khan Yunis 5 1 0 0 0 0 Rafah 40 15 1 0 4 0 Total 95 34 1 0 4 1

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating an ongoing Israeli policy of targeting fishermen’s livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3 incidents off the western Rafah Shore in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of the Israeli airstrikes, on 13 June 2019, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at an agricultural land, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

On 14 June 2019, Israeli drones launched 2 missiles at al-Mina military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, west of Khan Younis. Minutes later, the Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the same site, causing damage to it. However, no injuries were reported.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 16 June 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural fields, east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Youni. No injuries were reported.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 13 June 2019, Israeli soldiers opened fire at agricultural lands, east of al-Shokah village, east of Rafah City. However, no injuries were reported.

On 16 June 2019, Israeli forces opened fire at the agricultural fields, east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Younis. Howoever, no injuries were reported.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces wounded 4 civilians, including 1 child, while participating in the Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest, northeast of Qalqiliya, north of the West Bank.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 58 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 5 other incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 34 Palestinians, including 1 child and 1 woman, in the West Bank while 17 other civilians, including 6 children, were arrested from Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 04 June 2019, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into al-Shokah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. They combed lands in front of the Return encampment before redeploying along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

As part of settlement expansion, demolitions and house demolition notices, on 18 June2019, two brothers namely Basel and Hatem al-‘Abbasi self-demolished their residential buildings in ‘Ein al-Lozah neighborhood, in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, applying the Israeli municipality’s decision, under the pretext of building without a license. Al-‘Abbasi Family clarified that the building is comprised of 2 stories; each of which is around 170 square meters and still under-construction. The family added that they started building it in early May and was preparing to move and live in it.

On 18 June 2019, an Israeli municipality bulldozer demolished an under-construction building in Sho’afat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, after forcing its owner to self-demolish parts of it last week. The 2-story and 300-square-meter building belongs to ‘Emran ‘Alqam and is comprised of 4 residential apartments where ‘Alqam family members were supposed to live.

In the same context, on 13 June 2019, , the Israeli Supreme Court decided to demolish 15 buildings comprised of 120 residential apartments in Wadi al-Humus area in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall and obstructing the Israeli soldiers’ work. Mohamed Abu Tair, Member of the Defense Committee of Wadi al-Humus houses, said that Wadi al-Humus case started when Israeli forces distributed collective demolition orders of 16 residential buildings upon the Israeli Military Commander decision under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall between occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank. Thus, the village residents decided to appeal the decision before the Israeli Supreme Court, but the court refused the appeal and upheld the Israeli Military Commander’s decision about demolishing all houses near the annexation wall and preventing Palestinians from using their lands located up to 250 meters away from the wall.

Settlement activities and settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the house demolitions and notices, on 13 June 2019, the Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle belonging to the Israeli Construction and Organization Department in the Civil Administration cut and confiscated steels from a shop used for selling scrap in Fqeiqes village under the pretext of working in area classified as Area C without a prior permission from the Israeli competent authorities.

On 17 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into Kherbit al-Halawa in al-Masafer area southeast of Hebron. They demolished 3 dwellings built of bricks and tin plates, rendering 21 civilians, including 13 children, homeless.

On the same day, Israeli forces moved into Kherbit al-Dabi’, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli vehicles demolished two residential rooms built of bricks and tin plates, rendering 12 persons, including 7 children, homeless. They laso confiscated solar panels, which supply the rooms with electricity.

On the same day, the Israeli forces confiscated iron arches for a plant nursery built on an area of 300 square meters in Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron.

On 19 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-Karama crossing area, east of Jericho. They demolished an under-construction 240-square-meter house belonging to Shadi Ibrahim Sunuqrot, from occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license in Area C as classified in the Oslo Accords.

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, Israeli settlers carried out 7 attacjs against Palestinian civilians and their property during the reporting period. The attacks were as follows:

On 13 June 2019, a group of settlers from “Yitsahar” Settlement established to the southeastern side of ‘Einabus village, south of Nablus, attacked the central village and wrote racist slogans against Arabs on the walls of the Old Mosque, village clinic and a house. The residents of the village then caught the settlers and forced them to leave the village.

On the same day, settlers severely beat up with a stick Mohammed Yehia al-Tamimi (42) and his son Rami (15), from Deir Nizam village, northwest of Ramallah, when they were both in an agricultural area belonging to Mohammed near “Halmish” settlement established along the borders of that area, northwest of the city.

On the next day, under the eyes of the SIraeli forces, dozens of Israeli settlers from “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost established on Palestinians lands of Tal al-Ramidah neighbourhood in Hebron, attacked members of Abu ‘Eishah Family, who were building a wall in the vicinity of their house. The settlers also destroyed the timber, which was fixed in the place to put the concrete inside.

On 17 June 2019, a group of settlers punctured the tires of 3 vehciles belonging to Hasan Ibrahim Hamayel (33) and Hussein ‘Atef Hamayel (30) from Kafr Malek village, northeast of Ramallah, and wrote racist slogans on them.

On the same day, a group of settlers from “Giv’at Asaf” settlement set fire to agricultural lands of Biteen and Burqah villages, east of Ramallah. As a result, 35 olive trees, 5 Fig trees, and 2 grape vines were burnt.

On 18 June 2019, a group of settlers carried several attacks in Deirsita village, north of Salfit, as they punctured the tires of 18 vehciles and wrote hostile slogans that included threats to escalate their attacks against civilians on the walls of many houses in al-Khayousah and al-Njeimah neighborhoods, west of the abovementioned village. Of those slogans was “People of Israel is Alive and Stones Equal Death.”

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 13 June 2019:

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Bedia village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Abbas Mahmoud Ahmed Salamah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:40, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sha’ban Mahmoud ‘Ouweisi (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mousa Zarinah (49) and then arrested his wife Lailah and his son Mousa (23). It should be noted that 3 days ago the Israeli forces demolished 4 barracks and a residential room belonging to Mohammed Zarinah in Beir ‘Ounah area in Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

Around the same time, an Israeli force accompanied with several military vehicles moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Sheikh neighborhood. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested Yazan Yusri Abu suneinah (30) and Ramadan Mohammed No’man Jaber (15).

At approximately 02:45, Israeli warplanes launched 3 missiles at an agricultural land, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, but no injuries were reported.

At approximately 13:00, an Israeli force accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The soldiers surrounded a house belonging to Mofeed Mousa Abdul Majid Shadid (33) and then demolished it. The Israeli forces arrested the abovementioned civilians and later withdrew taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at agricultural lands, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a shop for car spare parts and then arrested Mohammed ‘Adel Mohammed ‘Enayah (30).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (9) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron; Surif, al-Hadab and Beit ‘Omrah villages in Hebron; ‘Atil, Deir al-Ghusouna, Zeta and Baqah al-Sharqiyah villages in Tulkarm, and ‘Azzoun village in Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 14 June 2019:

At approximately 00:54, Israeli drones fired 2 missiles at al-Mina site belonging to Palestinian armed groups, west of Khan Younis. Few minutes later, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at the same site. As a result, the site sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at the shore, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hadab al-Fawar village and al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Heborn; Bedia village in Salfit; Tulkarm, Noor Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps in Tulkarm, ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah and Ramallah.

Saturday, 15 June 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Suheib Abdul Hamid Abu Jarour (33) and then arrested him. They also confiscated NIS 1000 from the family, handing them a transcript of the confiscated money.

At approximately 05:40, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of the central Gaza Strip shores, chased and opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within less than one nautical mile and forced them to leave the sea, but no injuries were reported. It should be noted that the Israeli forces have closed the sea and prevented fishermen from sailing freely since last Wednesday evening.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Samou’a, al-Thaheriyah, Yatta, and al-Majd villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 16 June 2019

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Nabil Taqatqah (18) and Mahmoud ‘Ali Taqatqah (18).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Lo’ai ‘Eid al-Razeq al-Tamimi (33) and Karim Saleh al-Tamimi (25) and then arrested them.

At approximately 08:10, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Youni, fired live bullets at the agricultural fields, east of ‘Abasan. The shooting continued for few minutes, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Maithaloun village, southeast of Jenin; Qasrah village, southeast of Nablus; Hebron and al-Fawar refugee camp, west of the city; Juyous and ‘Azzoun villages, east of the city.

Monday, 17 June 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Amour neighborhood in Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested 8 civilians and took them to an unknown destination.

(PCHR keeps the names of the arrestees)

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Ya’bud village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Belal Talal Abu Baker (22).

Around the same time, the Israeli forces moved into Deir Ghassanah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Aysar Sharif al-Sha’ibi (21) and Karim Hatem al-Barghuthi (48).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forced moved into Northern ‘Asirah village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Diya’a Yaseen Abdul Fattah Jarar’ah (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested 3 civilians namely Ahmed Hamdan al-‘Alami (25), Warad Husein ‘Aadi (22) and Ahmed Karim Mohammed Ekhleil (18).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Amjad Ibrahim Hammad (35) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kafel Hares and Kafer al-Deek villages in Salfit and Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus.

Tuesday, 18 June 2019:

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then withdrew from the village. However, no arrests were reported. Some of the houses’ owners were identified as Mahmoud ‘Eid ‘Awad, Mohammed Abdul ‘Aziz ‘Awad, Ahmed Mahmoud ‘Awad, Mohamed Hassan ‘Aadi and ‘Ali Mohammed Ekhleil.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Mustafa ‘Asidah (28) and then arrested him. It should be mentioned that Mahmoud was a former prisoner in the Israeli jails where he served 3 years.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Bani Na’im, al-Thaheriyah and Beit al-Roush villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 19 June 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron, and stationed in al-Nabi Younis area. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Asem ‘Emad al-Tawaihah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, an Israeli force accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved into Yatta, south of Hebron, and stationed in Roq’ah neighborhood. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Saif ‘Ayed Abu Fanous (26) and Ibrahim ‘Essa al-Shawahin (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, al-Samou’a, Beit Marsam villages, and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against peaceful demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip within the so-called “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” and in the West Bank against the settlements, confiscation of lands, and Israeli crimes. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations on the 61st Friday, the border area witnessed large participation from Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstrations were fully peaceful. The incidents during the reporting period were as follows:

Gaza Strip:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at Palestinian demonstrations, which continued from 16:30 until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 6 demonstrators, including 2 children. Three of them were hit with rubber bullets, and one was directly hit with a tear gas canister.

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 19 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children. Seven of them were hit with rubber bullets, and 7 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at the demonstrators resulted in the injury of 25 demonstrators, including 11 children. Fourteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, and 11 were hit with teargas canister and rubber bullets. Doctors classified the injury of a child, who was hit with a live bullet to the chest, as serious. Moreover, others suffered tear gas inhalation and received medical treatment on the spot.

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at the demonstrations, which continued from 16:30 until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 5 demonstrators, including a child, with directly-hit tear gas canisters and rubber bullets. Moreover, dozens of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. Those directly wounded were transferred to Nasser, European and Algerian Hospitals, while the other wounded received medical treatment on the spot and in medical points.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting at the demonstrations, which continued from 16:00 until 19:00, resulted in the injury of 40 demonstrators, including 15 children and 4 paramedics. Three of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, and 37 were hit with rubber bullets. The wounded paramedics were identified as Sabreen Jaber Abdul Rahim Qeshtah (28), who was hit with a rubber bullet to the head; Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Sheikh al-‘Eid, who was hit with a rubber bullet to the left leg; Tawfiq Ibrahim Salman al-Mashwakhi (58), who was hit with a rubber bullet to the right shoulder; and Taiseer Abdul ‘Aziz Jom’ah al-‘Ajili (42), who was hit with a rubber bullet to the back. It should be noted that Sabreen and Mohammed work at the Pulse of Life Youth Team while Tawfiq and Taiseer work at the Palestinian Civil Defense.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 14 June 2019, a group of Palestinians organized a peaceful demonstration which started from the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, and headed to the eastern village entrance, which has been closed for 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” settlement The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protesting the Israeli forces’ crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. . The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were hit with rubber bullets.

(PCHR keeps the names of those injured)

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(12-18 June 2019)

Category 12 June 13 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 17 June 18 June Patients 119 54 5 – 128 104 116 Companions 103 46 2 – 114 90 102 Personal needs 22 17 4 – 19 14 23 Families of prisoners – – – – – 17 – Arabs fromIsrael 5 11 13 – 16 4 3 Diplomats 80 5 – – – – – Meetings in Erez – – – – – – – International workers 30 39 17 – 14 32 31 TravelersAbroad 1 43 – – 6 1 56 Business people+ BMC 471 441 1 – 800 527 455 Economic and agriculture interviews – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 3 – – 2 5 – Death cases – – – – – – – Companions’ Deaths – – – – – – – Return to the West Bank – – – – – – – Christians’ Holidays – – – – – – – Conferences and Training courses – – – – 1 – – Permits’ renewal 1 – – – – – – VIPs 1 1 – – – – – AmbulancesPatient 3 4 1 – 1 3 2 Ambulancescompanion 2 2 1 – – 3 3

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank between 13 – 19 June 2019

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 6 – – Nablus 10 13 2 – Jenin 5 7 – – Ramallah 11 8 4 – Tulkarm 7 3 1 – Tubas 2 3 1 – Salfit 3 7 1 2 Qalqiliyia 5 5 4 – Hebron 20 33 15 – Bethlehem 11 5 2 – Jericho 5 2 – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – 1 Total 92 92 30 2

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 17 June 2019, Israeli forces arrested 2 civilians near “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit, namely Sajed Nawaf Souf (19) and Murad Ra’ed Souf (24), from Hares village, northwest of the city and released them later.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:50 on Thursday, 13 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 6 civilians identified as Mahmoud ‘Esam Shanti (15), Wadee’ Murad Suliman (13), Yaseen Mahmoud Manasrah (11), Jehad Fares Ghateet (17), Ameer Mohamed Salhiyah (17), and Salah Ayoub Abu al-Humus (15).

On the same day morning, Israeli police arrested Basem al-Halaq(61), Head of the Construction Department at the Islamic Endowments (Awqaf); Taha ‘Owidah (51), an engineer at the Department; and Mohamed al-Hadrah (37), an employee at the Department. All of them were arrested while present near al-Qataneen Gate, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They were then taken to an investigation center in the city.

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 16 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mahmoud Hasan al-Shawish (18), Mahmoud Miswadah (20), and ‘Areen al-Za’aneen (24).

At approximately 03:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into al-Wad neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Khalil Ibrahim al-Tarahouni (32), Mohamed Khaled Sharifah (20) and ‘Obada Sameer Najeeb (21).

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 17 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into Hizma village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Daher Sa’ied (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Khaled Abu al-Hawa (20) and then arrested him.

House Demolitions:

At approximately 21:00 on Monday, 18 June 2019, the two siblings Basel and Haten al-‘Abasi self-demolished their building in ‘Ain al-Louz village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-‘Abasi family clarified that the under-construction building was comprised of 2 floors, each one was around 170 square meters. The family added that last May they started to build it, but the Israeli Municipality issued a demolition order a week ago and did not give them time to license it. The family pointed out that the municipality order forced them to self-demolish the building or the municipality bulldozers will do so and the family will be forced to pay the demolition costs.

At approximately 10:00 on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction residential building in Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem, after ordering its owner to self-demolish parts of it a week ago. The building belonging to ‘Imran ‘Alqam was comprised of 2 floors, each of them included four 300-square-meter apartments. It should be noted that ‘Alqam started to self-demolish his building on Monday, 10 June 2019, along with his relatives to avoid paying the demolition costs. The Israeli Municipality staff headed to the area and ordered him to use a bulldozer while demolishing the building, but he refused for fear of causing damage to his neighbors’ houses and then stopped the demolition. As a result, the municipality decided to demolish the building. ‘Alqam said that he previously attempted to license the building, but the municipality refused under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall. It should be noted that the building is adjacent to “Bazat Ze’ev“ settlement, which is established on Beit Hunina village’s lands, and only settlers are allowed to build on it .

In the same context, on Thursday, 13 June 2019, the Israeli Supreme Court decided to demolish 15 buildings comprised of 120 residential apartments in Wadi al-Humus area in Surbaher village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall and obstructing the Israeli soldiers’ work. Mohamed Abu Tair, Member of the Defense Committee in Wadi al-Humus, said that Wadi al-Humus case started when Israeli forces distributed collective demolition orders for 16 residential buildings upon the Israeli Military Commander decision, under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall, between occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank. The village residents decided to appeal the decision before the Israeli Supreme Court, but the court refused and upheld the Israeli Military Commander decision about demolishing all houses near the annexation wall and preventing Palestinians from using their lands located up to 250 meters away from the wall. Abu Tair clarified that the Israeli forces claimed that they want to vacate this area for security reasons and to help the Israeli soldiers pursuing Palestinians from the West Bank if the latter attempt to sneak into occupied Jerusalem. Abu Tair pointed out that the buildings are comprised of 120 residential apartments as 11 buildings are located in Area A, which is under the Palestinian Authority control, and 3 buildings are located in Area C while 2 buildings are located in Area B. He added that the area is marginalized by the municipality because it does not belong to it. Moreover, the Israeli forces prevent Palestinian civilians from the West Bank from entering the area, noting that this area is supposed to be within the Palestinian local governance. He added that around 100 families, comprising of 500 persons, were supposed to live in these buildings and some of these buildings are already inhabited while others are under construction. Furthermore, the residents of Wadi al-Humus neighborhood in Surbaher village organized a protest on Sunday, 17 June 2019, against the Israeli Supreme Court decision. During the protest, the residents established a tent near the houses threatened to be demolished before the Israeli forces moved into the area and forcibly dismantled it. Belal al-Kasawani, one of the residents affected by the decision, said that he attempted several times to license his house, but the Israeli court refused under the pretext of being close to the annexation wall and “threaten the security of the State.” Al-Kasawani also added that he paid a lot of money to build his house and shelter his children and now they became homeless.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 13 June 2019, Israeli forces backed by 2 military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a truck moved into Faqiqis village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers cut and confiscated steels from a shop used for selling scrap and located on the roadsides, under the pretext of working in area classified as Area C without a prior permission from the Israeli competent authorities. The shop belongs to Omar Ahmed al-Atrash (30).

At approximately 09:00 on Monday, 17 June 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, a digger, and a bulldozer moved into Kherbit al-Halawa in al-Masafer area southeast of Hebron. The Israeli vehicles started to demolish three 40-sqaure-meter houses built of bricks and tin plates. Those houses were donated by GVC. As a result, 21 civilians, including 13 children, became homeless. The houses were demolished under the pretext of non-licensing. The demolished houses belong to:

Mohamed ‘Ali Abu ‘Arram, comprised of 12 persons, including 6 children. Mohamed Ahmed Isma’il Abu ‘Arram, comprised of 4 persons, including 2 children. Yaser Khalil Yunis Abu ‘Arram, comprised of 5 persons, including 3 children.

Around the same time, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration, a digger, and a bulldozer moved into Kherbit al-Dabi’, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli vehicles demolished two 40-sqaure-meter residential rooms built of bricks and tin plates. The rooms belong to Mohamed ‘Ali Mohamed Dababsah, whose family is comprised of 12 persons, including 7 children. It should be noted that the Israeli Civil Administration officers confiscated solar panels that supply the rooms with electricity.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a mounted-crane truck and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They then stationed in Beit Za’tah area, adjacent to Bypass Road (60). The Israeli forces dismantled iron arches for a plant nursery built on an area of 300 square meters and then confiscated them. The nursery belongs to Mahdi Mujahed Jameel Museef (31), from Beit Ummer village. The Israeli forces handed him a 30-day transcript of the confiscated arches in case he wants to take back the iron arches. The demolition and confiscation came under the pretext of working in area classified as Area C without a prior permission. It should be noted that Mahdi started to build his plant nursery in October 2018 and then he received a notice to stop construction works.

At approximately 09:30 on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into al-Karama crossing area, east of Jericho. The Israeli bulldozer demolished an under-construction 240-sqaure-meter house belonging to Shadi Ibrahim Sanaqrat, from occupied Jerusalem. The house was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing and being in area classified as Area C.

Settlers’ aatcks against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

On Thursday morning, 13 June 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yatizhar” settlement established in the southeastern side of Ainabous village, southeast of Nablus, attacked the center of the village and wrote racist slogans against Arabs on the walls of the Old Mosque (Mosque of the Forty Martyrs), the village clinic and a house belonging to Tariq Al-Sulwadi. After that, the village residents saw the settlers and made them leave the village.

At approximately 14:00 on Thursday, 13 June 2019, a group of Israeli settlers severely beat Mohammed Yehia Al-Tamimi (42), from Deir Nitham, north west of Ramallah, with a stick while he was in an agricultural area belonging to him near “Helmish” settlement, which is established along the borders of the abovementioned area, northwest of the city. Mohammed said that he was surprisingly attacked by two settlers, who severely beat him along with his son Rami (15), noting that Rami suffers an “Impaired mobility”. As a result, Mohamed and his son sustained bruises throughout their bodies, and Rami was taken to nearby Bait Rima emergency center to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 08:00 on Friday, 14 June 2019, for the second day in a row and in light of Israeli tight measures, dozens of Israeli settlers moved into Solomon’s Pools area, south of Bethlehem, under the Israeli forces’ protection. Eyewitnesses said that about 100 Israeli settlers, raided Solomon’s Pools area and a high hill overlooking the Qirtas village, which is classified within Area (A). Eyewitnesses said that the armed settlers accompanied with their sniffer dogs wandered in the pools and nearby forests and then bathed in the pools, claiming that it is a holy area for Jews. The eyewitnesses said that the settlers, who moved into the area, were youngsters aged between 16 to 17 years old. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities always bring them to this area before they join the conscription to incite settlers and tell them that this area is for Jews and they must preserve it. The settlers move into this area from time to time under the Israeli forces’ protection. It should be noted that Solomon’s Pools are under the full control of the Palestinian Authority (PA) because it is located in Area (A).

At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 16 June 2019, a group of settlers, from “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost established in Tal Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron, attacked members of Abu Aysha Family while they were building a cement wall around their house. It should be noted that the family got an approval from the Israeli Civil Administration to build the wall. The Israeli forces were in the area and did not disperse the settlers, who destroyed the wood fixed in around the house as a prelude to pour the concrete in them. It should be noted that this is the second time that the settlers attacked Abu Aysha family while building the abovementioned wall.

On Monday morning, 17 June 2019, a group of settlers punctured the tiers of 4 vehicles belonging to Hassan Ibrahim Hamayel (33) and Hussain ‘Atef Hamayel (30) in Kafr Malik village, northeast of Ramallah. They then wrote racist slogans on the vehicles. Hussain ‘Atef said that they were surprised with the Israeli moving into the village and attacking around 4 vehicles parked in front of their owners’ houses. He added that the settlers wrote racist slogans on the vehicles.

On Monday, 17 June 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Givat Asaf “ settlement, set fire to agricultural lands belonging to Beteen and Barqah villages, east of Ramallah. As a result, around 35 olive trees, 5 fig trees and 2 grape vines were burnt. The agricultural lands belong to Esam Darwish (40) and Bahjat Darwish (44).

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 18 June 2019, a group of settlers attacked Dirsitiyia village, north of Salfit, where they punctured 18 vehicle’s tiers and wrote racist slogans on the houses’ walls in the “Khayousa” and “Njaima” neighborhoods, west of the abovementioned village. PCHR keeps the names of the vehicles’ owners.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

…………………………………………………………

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893.

