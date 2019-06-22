Intensive strikes on fortified positions, supply routes of al-Nusra terrorists in countryside of Hama, Idleb

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ST

Friday, 21 June 2019 22:44

Hama, Idleb – Syrian Arab Army units carried out intensive strikes on fortified positions and supply routes of terrorist organizations, inflicting losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

SANA said that army units targeted with intensified artillery strikes fortified positions and rocket launch-pads for terrorists of “Jabhat al-Nusra” and other groups affiliated to it on the outskirts of Kafar Zeita and al-Latamina in northern Hama.

The strikes resulted in killing and injuring several terrorists and destroying rocket launch-pads for them.

The army’s strikes came in response to the terrorists’ frequent attacks on safe villages and towns of Hama, where terrorists positioned in Kafar Zeita and al-Thamina in northern Hama, and on the outskirts of al- Habbit in southern Idleb targeted with several rockets the towns of al-Sheikh Hadid and al-Garniya in northern and southern Hama, causing material damage to the locals’ houses, properties and a number of agricultural fields.

In southern Idleb, SANA added, the army units targeted with rocket bursts al-Nusra terrorists in al-Mastouma town and the vicinity of Jabal al-Arba’een while heading for south to Ariha city.

A number of terrorists were killed, others were injured, while the rest fled towards the adjacent village of Musaybeen where some terrorist groups are positioned .

