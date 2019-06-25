Ayatollah Qassim: Trump Trying to Sell All that Palestinians Have, Including Holy Sites

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Bahrain’s most senior cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday a so-called “peace plan” devised by the United States under President Donald Trump as it “seeks to irreversibly compromise Palestinians’ entire entitlements.”

Qassim made the remarks during an address at a conference in the north-central holy city of Qom in Iran on Monday.

He further warned that the US scheme amounted to selling everything the Palestinians have, including Islam’s holy sites.

“Rejecting the deal means rejecting slavery and accepting freedom,” he added, noting that there was no choice for the Islamic world but to resist America’s plans for Palestinians.

His Eminence said Washington’s deal was a trial for Arab rulers to show their true colors.

In parallel, Ayatollah Qassim declared that the Bahraini people were against both the deal and the Manama conference.

