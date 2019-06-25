Ayatollah Qassim: Trump Trying to Sell All that Palestinians Have, Including Holy Sites

Posted on June 25, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies 

Bahrain’s most senior cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday a so-called “peace plan” devised by the United States under President Donald Trump as it “seeks to irreversibly compromise Palestinians’ entire entitlements.”

Qassim made the remarks during an address at a conference in the north-central holy city of Qom in Iran on Monday.

He further warned that the US scheme amounted to selling everything the Palestinians have, including Islam’s holy sites.

“Rejecting the deal means rejecting slavery and accepting freedom,” he added, noting that there was no choice for the Islamic world but to resist America’s plans for Palestinians.

His Eminence said Washington’s deal was a trial for Arab rulers to show their true colors.

In parallel, Ayatollah Qassim declared that the Bahraini people were against both the deal and the Manama conference.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Bahrain, Deal of the Century, Egypt Zionists, GCC, Palestine, Palestinians rights, ROR, Trump, USA | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: