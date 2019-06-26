A critical month in all issues: Comprehensive negotiating solutions or an inclusive confrontation? شهر حاسم في كل الملفات: حلول تفاوضيّة شاملة أم مواجهة شاملة؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يونيو 25, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

This month will witness a lot of deadlines; therefore, their approach will mean an escalation in the region in preparation for either a confrontation or a negotiation. The first deadline is that one determined by Iran, it is the end of 60-days for the withdrawal from its nuclear program. The seeking to bring Iran back to it will become more complicated and its presence outside it will be considered as an open path of escalation. Therefore, any development or negotiation in the region cannot be separated from the result of persuading Iran to extend the deadline if it was difficult to convince it to stay under the understanding. The persuasion here is not linguistic or mental, it is a persuasion in the language of interests and offers that meet Iran’s minimum demands according to this understanding and which are recognized by partners sticking to the understanding as Russia, China, and Europe, but they cannot secure them due to the US sanctions especially Europe. Therefore, any offers Iran will receive will be American offers in a European language and a Russian-Chinese guarantee.

The issue of the Iranian nuclear program cannot be separated from the issue of “the deal of the century” which is parallel to the besiegement of Iran in the American-Israeli-Gulf map based on the premise of the ability to encircle the resistance forces and imposing the concept of the Israeli security on them. Bahrain Conference which is going to be held at the end of June forms the first testing opportunity of balances that rule “the deal of the century”. Just as Washington seems confused in dealing with the consequences of its behavior regarding the nuclear program after a series of pressures that impose on it either the withdrawal or going to war, Washington seems confused too in dealing with the consequences of its behavior regarding the deal of the century, where the Prime Minister of the occupying entity is facing an enviable situation in the Israeli interior and where there is a Palestinian consensus to confront the deal of the century. These two factors are enough to hit it by the knockout. The American hesitation in the successive steps in confronting Iran is similar to the hesitation in announcing officially the content of the deal of the century.

These two issues which are open to the confrontation in the region coincide with two deadlines that form negotiating opportunities; it is difficult to talk about any positive result apart from what Washington will do in its dealing with Iran on one hand and with the deal of the century on the other hand. The American talk about reaching to a Russian-American solution in Syria and considering the meeting of the Russian- American-Israeli security advisers a step in that understanding and its inclusion in advance signs of the withdrawal of Iran and the resistance forces from Syria versus American recognition of the Syrian victory is doomed to failure if it is based on an implicit bet on tempting Russia or exerting pressure on it to accept a solution without any coordination with Iran or the resistance forces and that is refused by Syria, because as facts proved; Russia does not fall in such a trap and does not have a roadmap to implement it if it decides as America knows. But if Washington seeks for an opportunity of a mutual agreement with Iran and the resistance forces from the Russian gate and regardless of any terms of conditions but within a comprehensive solution that includes the besiegement on Iran and the deal of the century, then this means that there are many opportunities for this negotiating path.

Without this comprehensive path, it is difficult to talk about any value of any negotiations, especially a premise of a Russian-American summit on the sidelines of the G-20 in the end of June in Japan. Both Moscow and Beijing have a multi-titles clash with Washington commercially and strategically. The roles of Russia and China in the issue of the Arab-Israeli conflict and the siege on Iran are apparent in the decision of boycotting Bahrain Conference as in the positions towards the confrontation in Idlib which are apparent at the Security Council and the double veto on the American-British-French draft-statement.

If Washington decides to lift the siege on Iran even indirectly or under European cover and if it decides to ignore the project of the deal of century even under the title of the need of time and coordination with the international parties, it will be possible to search for compromises in Syria and Yemen that reflect the victories of the resistance axis and face-saving those who were defeated in wars by securing a safe withdrawal whether from Syria or from Yemen.

The resistance forces which are preparing for a meeting at the level of leaderships that may include the resisting movements in Lebanon. Palestine, Yemen, and Iraq with the resisting countries especially Syria and Iran will put under the control of the Russian ally in addition to their readiness for an open confrontation the possible negotiating solutions if this is the American option and if there are serious indicators towards it.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يونيو 8, 2019

– تزدحم في نهاية هذا الشهر الاستحقاقات، وطبيعي أن اقترابها يعني تصعيد التسخين في المنطقة استعداداً للمواجهة أو للتفاوض، ويشكل الاستحقاق الأول نهاية المهلة التي حددتها إيران بستين يوماً للإعلان عن خروجها من التفاهم على ملفها النووي، يصير بعدها السعي لإعادة إيران للتفاهم أشدّ تعقيداً، ويصير وجودها خارج التفاهم بحد ذاته تصعيداً ومساراً مفتوحاً للتصعيد، ولا يمكن قراءة أي تطوّر في المنطقة أو استحقاق تفاوضيّ بعيداً عن مضمون ما يقدّمه من إجابة على السؤال الرئيسيّ الذي تطرحه مهلة الستين يوماً لإقناع إيران بتمديد المهلة إذا تعذّر إقناعها بالبقاء تحت مظلة التفاهم، والإقناع هنا ليس لغوياً ولا عقلياً، بل هو إقناع بلغة المصالح وتقديم العروض، التي تلبي لإيران الحد الأدنى من متطلباتها المستحقة بموجب التفاهم، والتي يعترف بها الشركاء المتمسّكون بالتفاهم في روسيا والصين وأوروبا، لكنهم وخصوصاً أوروبا، يعتذرون عن توفير متطلبات إيران بسبب العقوبات الأميركية. وهذا يعني أن أي عروض ستتلقاها إيران هي عروض أميركية بلسان أوروبي وضمانة روسية صينية.

– لا يمكن الفصل بين هذا المسار الخاص بالملف النووي الإيراني وملف صفقة القرن، الذي يشكل مساراً موازياً لمسار حصار إيران في الخريطة الأميركية الإسرائيلية الخليجية المبنية على فرضية القدرة على تحجيم ومحاصرة قوى المقاومة وفرض مفهوم الأمن الإسرائيلي عليها. وبالتالي يشكل انعقاد مؤتمر البحرين أواخر شهر حزيران الجاري الفرصة الاختباريّة الأولى للتوازنات التي تحكم معادلة صفقة القرن. وبمثل ما تبدو واشنطن مرتبكة في التعامل مع تبعات خطواتها في الملف النووي مع إيران بعد ظهور حائط مسدود أمام الضغوط يضع واشنطن بين التراجع أو الذهاب للحرب، تبدو واشنطن أيضاً مرتبكة في التعامل مع تبعات خطواتها نحو صفقة القرن، حيث يواجه رئيس حكومة الاحتلال وضعاً لا يحسد عليه في الداخل الإسرائيليّ، وحيث الإجماع الفلسطيني على مواجهة صفقة القرن، عاملان كافيان لإسقاطها بالنقاط إن لم يكن بالضربة القاضية، والتردد الأميركي في الخطوات اللاحقة في مواجهة إيران يشبه التردّد في الإعلان الرسميّ عن مضمون صفقة القرن.

– يتزامن هذا الاستحقاقان المفتوحان على المواجهة في العناوين الكبرى في المنطقة، مع استحقاقيْن يشكلان فرصاً تفاوضية، لا يمكن الحديث عن نتاج إيجابي لها خارج سياق ما ستفعله واشنطن بصدد التعامل مع إيران من جهة، ومع صفقة القرن من جهة موازية. فالترويج الأميركيّ عن فرضيّة التوصل لحل روسي أميركي في سورية، واعتبار لقاء مستشاري الأمن الروسي والأميركي والإسرائيلي محطة لهذا التفاهم، وتضمينه سلفاً إشارات لانسحاب إيران وقوى المقاومة من سورية مقابل اعتراف أميركي بشرعنة النصر السوريّ، محكوم عليه بالفشل إذا كان قائماً على رهان ضمني على فرضية إغراء روسيا أو الضغط عليها لقبول حل من وراء ظهر إيران وقوى المقاومة ترفضه الدولة السورية. وهو ما تقول الوقائع أيضاً أن روسيا لا تقع بفخاخه، وتقول الوقائع إن الأميركي يعلم أن روسيا لا تملك خريطة طريق لتطبيقه إن رغبت، لكن إذا كان ما تريده واشنطن هو السعي لفرصة حلّ بالتراضي مع إيران وقوى المقاومة من البوابة الروسيّة، بمعزل عن فرص وشروط القبول بهذا العرض ضمن حلّ شامل يطال الحصار على إيران وصفقة القرن، فهذا يعني أن المسار التفاوضي أمامه حظوظ جيدة.

– من دون هذا المسار الشامل لا يمكن الحديث عن جدوى أو قيمة لأي استحقاقات تفاوضيّة أخرى، خصوصاً فرضية قمة روسية أميركية على هامش قمة العشرين نهاية شهر حزيران الجاري في اليابان، فموسكو وبكين في اشتباك متعدّد العناوين مع واشنطن، تجارياً واستراتيجياً، والدور الروسيّ والصينيّ في ملفي الصراع العربي الإسرائيلي، والحصار على إيران، ظاهر من قرار مقاطعة مؤتمر البحرين، كما الموقف من المواجهة في إدلب ظاهر من مداولات مجلس الأمن والفيتو المزدوج على مشروع البيان الأميركي البريطاني الفرنسي.

– في حال قرّرت واشنطن التراجع عن الحصار على إيران ولو مواربة، ومن تحت الطاولة بغطاء أوروبي، وقررت طي مشروع صفقة القرن ولو تحت عنوان الحاجة للوقت والتنسيق مع الأطراف الدولية، سيكون ممكناً البحث في مناطق وسط لتسويات في سورية واليمن تشرعن انتصارات محور المقاومة، وتحفظ ماء الوجه للذين هزموا في الحروب لفتح الباب لانسحاب آمن أمامهم، سواء من سورية أو من اليمن.

قوى المقاومة التي تستعدّ لاجتماع على مستوى قيادي جامع ربما يجمع الحركات المقاومة في لبنان وفلسطين واليمن والعراق مع الدول المقاومة في المحور، خصوصاً سورية وإيران، ستضع بين أيدي الحليف الروسي مع جهوزيّتها للمواجهة المفتوحة، إذا كان هذا هو الخيار الأميركي، الحدود الممكنة للحلول التفاوضيّة إذا ظهرت مؤشرات جدية باتجاهه.

