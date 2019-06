Posted on by indigoblue76

June 27, 2019

In response to the Israeli rejection of implementing stipulations of the clam agreement with the Palestinian resistance, dozens of incendiary kites and balloons were launched from Gaza at the Zionist settlements in the Strip’s vicinity, causing 14 fires which burnt hundreds of dunums.

