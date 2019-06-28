Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli media outlets are in hysteria over the alleged Russian meddling into GPS nagivation over Israel for the past three week. Some of them, like Army Radio, even called the move a “hostile attack.” It even claimed that Israel had sent a defense official to Russia to settle this situation.

On June 26, the Israel Airports Authority reported that pilots were having difficulty landing, experiencing mysterious disruptions.

“As a result of the disturbances, changes were made in some of the entry procedures for landing to ensure safety; these are procedures used daily in airports around the world,” the organization said in a statement. “At no stage was there a safety incident related to GPS interference in connection with the accuracy of navigation and flight routes. From the first day that the disturbance appeared, all of the elements in Israel have been working to solve the problem and find the source of the problem.”

The Israeli Defense Forces described this situation as poorely civilian and said that it “is constantly working to preserve the freedom of action and operational supremacy in the spectrum”.

Russia has denounced reports in Israeli media as “fake news”.

Israeli media outlets come with simultaneous speculations regarding Russian ‘hostile activities’ towards Israel and growing Russian-Iranian tensions almost on a constant basis. The main goals of these efforts are to undermine the Russian-Iranian alliance and to keep the needed level of anti-Russian hysteria to continue providing the current policy in the region.

