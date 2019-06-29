Hezbollah: Lebanon Will Never Bow to Economic Scarecrow Used to Impose Resettlement of Palestinians

June 29, 2019

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the US-led conference in Bahrain has failed due to the absence of all the Palestinian forces, adding that it exposed the Gulf regimes who appeared clearly as being away from supporting the Palestinian cause.

Sheikh Qassem added that all the Palestinians have become more convinced that the military resistance is the only way to liberate Palestine, away from all the dishonest promises.

His eminence also stressed that Lebanon rejects the resettlement of the Palestinian refugees despite the use of the economic scarecrow, noting that the crisis in the country would be solved within the limits of the sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

