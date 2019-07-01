Mossad Chief Says Iran behind Gulf Attacks, Cites Rare Chance for Peace between ‘Israel’ and #Arabs

Posted on July 1, 2019

July 1, 2019

Capture

The head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, said Monday Iran was behind the attacks on three oil tankers in the Gulf region, adding that the Iranian leadership approved the operation.

Cohen told a security conference in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, that there is a rare chance to conclude a peace agreement between ‘Israel’ and the Arab countries, highlighting Mossad interest in following up this issue.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

