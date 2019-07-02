‘Israel’ Will Be Destroyed in Half an Hour if US Attacks Iran: Senior Iranian Lawmaker

Posted on July 2, 2019

July 1, 2019

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour has refuted the US president’s recent claim that he prevented military strike on Iran with just 10 minutes to go.

Mojtaba Zonnour, Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, made the remarks in an interview with Tehran-based Al-Alam Arabic language news TV network on Monday.

Zonnor said that Donald Trump’s claim that he stopped a retaliatory military strike on Iran only 10 minutes to go was a ‘political bluff’.

He said that “if they (the Americans) had predicted their attack would be successful, they would not have cancelled it and it would definitely have happened.” He added that the US president’s advisors could see the failure of the attack.

The senior Iranian lawmaker added that Iran’s power has created deterrence, adding that all the 36 US military bases in the region are under Iran’s surveillance.

He further described Trump as a businessman who only cares about money and is not man of war.

Zonnor went on to describe Iran’s power as devastating, underlining that “if the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel’s lifespan.”

He further noted that Iran is ready for any aggression while it does not intend to attack any country.

SourceMehr News Agency

