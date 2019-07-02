“Saudi Regime Won’t Be Able to Resume Flights at Abha Airport”

July 2, 2019

Yemeni drone

Yemeni drones once again targeted Abha Saudi airport at dawn on Tuesday, Yemeni Army announced.

Yemeni armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the airport was out of service following the attack on its warplanes’ runway.

“The Saudi regime won’t be able to resume flights at the targeted airports,” Saree said.

Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV quoted aerial observation centers as saying that a plane which was heading from Dammam to Abha was forced to redirect its flight to Jeddah airport due to the attack.

Yemeni forces have been in the last weeks intensifying missile and drone attacks against Saudi airports, in retaliation for the continuous Saudi-led aggression against the Arab impoverished country.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)

