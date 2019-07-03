Russian Pundits Agree! Iran is a US Test-Run For Planned Final War Against Russia!

Posted on by indigoblue76

Source

Watch

The U.S. is using Iran to practice an attack against Russia

Semyon Bagdasarov, political analyst: “The situation in the Arabian Peninsula is very complex. Yemen’s been at war for God knows how long. Saudi Arabia hasn’t had any success. Even though they were assisted by private military companies from the US. Can a war break out? I don’t think anyone’s been making any full-scale preparations for war yet.”

Posted July 01, 2019

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Ansarullah, Iran, IRGC, Russia, sanctions, Saudia, Trump, USA, War on Iran, Yemen | Tagged: America's War on Iran, Persian Gulf |