Differences Deepen between Russia, Turkey on Idlib

Thu Jul 04, 2019 2:25

Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) terrorists stationed near the towns of al-Hawijeh and Shir Maqar in Northwestern Hama targeted the residential areas in the towns of al-Rasid and al-Aziziyeh in Qalat al-Maziq region with rockets, killing two children and wounding several other civilians.

Meantime, the Arabic-language al-Watan newspaper reported on Thursday that the Syrian army’s artillery and missile units responded the attacks by destroying the terrorists’ positions in the towns of Abu Ra’eideh, Hasraya, al-Latamineh, Kafar Zita, al-Hawijeh and Shir Maqar in Northwestern Hama, inflicting a heavy toll on the militants.

Also, the Syrian air force in several airstrikes bombed Tahrir al-Sham’s bases near Khan Sheikhoun, Hasaneh, al-Naqir, Abedin, Kanasfareh, Babolin and al-Habit, smashing a number of them and killing the terrorists inside.

It also quoted analysts as saying that continued dispatch of the Turkish army’s military convoys to Northern Syria and Russia’s airstrikes against the Ankara-backed militants in the region indicated increased differences between Russia and Turkey on Idlib.

Al-Watan had also reported in June that Turkey ordered Tahrir al-Sham to reinforce strategic military positions in Jbal al-Zawiyeh in Idlib province after it turned down Russia’s demand for withdrawing militants from the region.

It wrote that with an aim to confront the Syrian Army in Northern Hama, Tahrir al-Sham has sent large volumes of its military equipment to al-Jolmeh to North of Mahradeh.

“Turkey’s intelligence body has asked Tahrir al-Sham and other terrorist groups in Northern Syria to reinforce its defense lines, including 50 towns and villages up to the city of Ariha in Aleppo-Lattakia international highway as clean-up operation by the Syrian and Russian armies in Jabal al-Zawiyeh in Idlib is imminent,” al-Watan quoted local and opposition sources in Idlib as saying.

The sources reiterated that Turkey’s operations room in Shir Mughar region in Jabal Shahshabou in Northern Hama where terrorists are constantly supported in terms of weapons, ammunition and intelligence has warned terrorists that the Syrian army might soon capture Jbal Shahshabou which overlooks Sahl al-Ghab in Northwestern Hama and towns to the South of Idlib and then advance towards Jabal al-Zawiyeh.

The newspaper also further quoted the sources as saying that Russia had recently asked Turkey to make terrorists retreat from Jbal Shahshabou region in Northwestern Hama and Kabani town in Northeastern Lattakia which are regarded as the Southern and Western gates of Idlib, but Ankara has strongly turned down the demand.

Meantime, the Arabic-language al-Youm news website quoted media activists in Idlib province as saying that after supplying advanced weapons to terrorists, Ankara has ordered them to launch new attacks in Northern Hama to recapture the town of al-Saqilbieh.

Related Videos

Related News