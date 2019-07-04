HOUTHIS DESTROY SEVERAL SAUDI VEHICLES IN DALI’ AND NAJRAN WITH GUIDED MISSILES (VIDEOS)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

–

Houthi fighters destroyed several vehicles of the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies in central Yemen and southern Saudi Arabia on July 2.

The Houthis media wing released a video showing the Yemeni group’s fighters destroying an IAG Guardian armored vehicle and another unidentified vehicle of the coalition in the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan.

In an another video, Houthis fighters can be seen destroying two pick-up trucks of Saudi-backed forces in the Yemeni province of Dali’.

The four vehicles were destroyed with anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). The Saudi-led coalition claims that Iran is supplying the Houthis with these advanced anti-tank weapons.

In the last few months, the Saudi-led coalition and its proxies lost dozens of vehicles due to ATGM strikes, especially in Dali’. Despite these heavy losses, the coalition hasn’t adapted its tactics yet.

