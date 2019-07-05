Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (27 June – 3 July 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (27 June – 03 July 2019)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(27 June – 03 July 2019)

A Palestinian Civilian was Killed by Israeli police in al-Issawiya village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

45 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and a photojournalist, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protesters in the Gaza Strip for the 64 th

129 protesters, including 32 children, 5 women, 8 paramedics and 2 journalists, were wounded; one of them sustained serious wounds.

Israeli forces conducted 67 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, 8 incursions into Jerusalem.

121 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children, were arrested in the West Bank.

65 of them, including 10 children, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem.

Two civilians from the Gaza Strip were arrested while attempting to sneak into Israel.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Three livestock barracks, electricity generators and water pumps were confiscated in Za’tarah village, east of Bethlehem.

Five water wells were demolished, and forest trees were uprooted from a nature reserve, south of Hebron.

Settlers carried out 4 attacks against Palestinian civilians, wounding an elderly man.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli forces escalated their attacks against al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of the city.

A Palestinian civilian was forced to self-demolish his house in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood while demolition notices of residential and commercial facilities were distributed.

A tunnel was inaugurated under Wad al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Israel.

Three Shooting incidents were reported against the fishing boats off the Gaza Strip shore.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 13 th consecutive year.

Five Palestinian civilians were arrested at military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (27 June – 03 July 2019).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests of the “Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege” in the Gaza Strip, witnessing the 64th consecutive Friday of the peaceful protests along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces also used force against civilians who participated in the demonstrations against the Israeli incursions into the West Bank cities and villages or against their policies.

In the West Bank, on 27 June 2019, an Israeli police officer opened fire at Mohamed Sameer Mohamed ‘Obaid (21), from al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, during clashes erupted between young Palestinian men and Israeli forces in al-‘Issawiyah village after the latter suppressed a protest organized by the residents at the village’s northern entrance. As a result, ‘Obaid was hit with 3 live bullets to the chest and lower limbs and then taken to Hadassah- Ein Karem Hospital, where medical sources declared his death only few minutes after his arrival.

In the same context, Israeli forces wounded 44 civilians, including 3 children and a photojournalist in separate shooting incidents. Thirty-five of them were wounded in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces wounded 129 Palestinian demonstrators, including 32 children, 5 women, 8 paramedics and 2 journalists, while participating in the peaceful protests of the Great March of Return and Breaking Siege on its 64th Friday. One of those wounded sustained serious wounds.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 27 June – 03 July 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 21 2 1 0 1 0 Gaza City 22 2 1 0 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 33 8 2 1 5 0 Khan Yunis 23 6 0 0 1 1 Rafah 30 14 1 1 1 0 Total 129 32 5 2 8 1

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating an ongoing Israeli policy of targeting fishermen’s livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3 incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 67 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs in addition to the daily incursion of al-‘Issawiyah village. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 56 Palestinians, including 2 children, in the West Bank while 56 other civilians, including 10 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Forty of them, including 7 children, were arrested in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of the city. Among the arrestees was the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi ‘Arafat al-Hadmi (43), as he was arrested on Sunday, 30 June 2019, when Israeli forces raided and searched his house in al-Sowan neighbourhood in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, on 27 June 2019, Israeli forces moved about 100 meters to the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The vehicles levelled lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, and then headed to the south. Few hours later, the Israeli vehicles were redeployed along the abovementioned border fence.

On 01 July 2019, Israeli forces moved about 80 meters into the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, and levelled lands in the area.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, 27 June 2019, al-‘Issawiyah village witnessed a series of grave violations committed by Israeli forces against the civilian residents. As a result, a Palestinian civilian was killed, and 35 others were wounded. Further, 40 civilians, including 7 children, were arrested, taken to investigation centers and tortured during investigation. (See the Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip)

Settlement activities and settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of settlement expansion, demolitions and house demolition notices, on 28 June 2019, Yaser Mousa al-‘Abasi self-demolished his house in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing.

In the same context, on 27 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Kafer ‘Aqab village and Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They then distributed notices to demolish residential and commercial facilities and barracks under the pretext of non-licensing.

As part of Israeli measures to make a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem, on 30 June 2019, in presence of the US Ambassador in Israel, David Friedman, and amid tight Israeli security measures, the Israeli authorities inaugurated a tunnel constructed under Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It is noteworthy that this tunnel is part of a construction plan for a complex network of tunnels that has been ongoing for the past 13 years.

As part of the settlement expansion, demolitions and house demolition notices, on 30 June 2019, the Israeli Civil Administration prevented the Battir Municipality, west of Bethlehem, from completing the construction of a new strategic road under the pretext of being in Area C.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces accompanied with officers from the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Za’tarah village, east of Bethlehem, and dismantled 3 livestock barracks.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 03 July 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and officers from the Israeli Civil Administration, moved into a natural reserve between Kherbit Khashm al-Daraj and Kherbit Um al-Khair, south of Hebron. The Israeli vehicles demolished 5 water wells and uprooted forest trees planted on an area of 400 dunums, claiming that the reserve was established in “a military training area”, which is in fact 700 meters away from the reserve.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks, on Sunday and Monday, 30 June and 01 July 2019, dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers under the Israeli forces’ protection moved into an archaeological site in Sabastiyia village, northwest of Nablus. The Israeli forces closed the area and denied Palestinian civilians’ access until the settlers, who performed Talmudic prayers, left the site.

On 30 June 2019, three Israeli settlers from “Ramat Yishai” outpost in Tel Rumeida neighbourhood in Hebron attacked Edrees ‘Abdul Mo’ti Mousa Zahida (74) while he was working in his agricultural land near ‘Ain Ma’ Aljadeeda area. They stabbed his left hand with a sharp tool and he was then referred to Hebron Governmental Hospital for treatment.

On 02 July 2019, dozens of busses carrying hundreds of settlers secured by Israeli forces moved into the eastern areas in Nablus to perform Talmudic prayers and religious rituals in “Joseph’s Tomb” in Balatat al-Balad.

Use of Force against Peaceful Demonstrations:

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against peaceful demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip within the so-called “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege” and in the West Bank against the settlements, confiscation of lands, and Israeli crimes. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations on the 64th Friday, the border area witnessed large participation from Palestinian civilians while the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators. The incidents during the reporting period were as follows:

Gaza Strip:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 21 civilians, including 2 children, a woman and a paramedic. Nine of them were hit with live bullets, 5 were hit with rubber bullets and 7 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Paramedic Mohammed ‘Amer Husein al-Shurafi, who works at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) from Jabalia, was hit with a rubber bullet to the abdomen.

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 22 civilians, including 2 children and a woman. Three of them were hit with live bullets and 19 were hit with rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at the demonstrations, which continued until 19:30, resulted in the injury of 33 demonstrators, including 8 children, 2 women, a journalist and 5 paramedics. Fifteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, and 18 were hit with tear gas canisters and rubber bullets. Doctors classified the injury of one civilian as serious. The wounded journalist was identified as Mohammed Omer Abdul ‘Aziz Kassab (26), a freelance journalist from Deir al-Balah, was hit with a rubber bullet to the head. The wounded paramedics were identified as:

Ekhlas Ahmed Mohamed al-Qareawi (22), from al-Buraij, was hit with live bullet shrapnel to the lower limbs. Ahmed ‘Adnan Mahmoud Matar (28), from Deir al-Balah, was hit with a rubber bullet to the lower limbs. Yahiya ‘Awni Obaidullah Khattab (22), from Deir al-Balah, was hit with a tear gas canister to the shoulder. Mohammed Abdul Qader Mohammed Abu ‘Abdah (22), from al-Buraij, was hit with a rubber bullet to the lower limbs. Mahmoud Jehad Ahmed al-‘Emawi (31), from al-Zawaidah, was hit with a rubber bullet to the lower limbs.

It should be noted that Ekhlas, Ahmed and Yahiya work as volunteer paramedics at PRCS while Mohammed and Mahmoud work at the Military Medical Services.

Khan Younis: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at the demonstrators resulted in the injury of 23 civilians, including 6 children a paramedic. Mohammed Nasser Kamel Abu Daqqah (20), who is a volunteer paramedic at the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC), was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting and teargasing at the demonstrators resulted in the injury of 30 civilians, including 14 children, a woman, a journalist and a paramedic. Twelve of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 7 were hit with rubber bullets, and 11 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. Journalist Ra’ed Yusuf Abdul Fattah Abu Mathkour (34), who works at “Rowad Al-Haqiqa” Network, was hit with a live bullet to the left leg while paramedic ‘Ali Mohammed Mohammed al-‘Aloul (25) was hit with a rubber bullet to the pelvis. Further, a rubber bullet hit and broke the right door of a PRCS ambulance.

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 28 June 2019, a group of Palestinians organized a peaceful demonstration, which started from the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, and then headed to the eastern village entrance that has been closed for 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protesting the Israeli forces’ crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including 2 children and a photojournalist, were wounded. Nidal Eshtiyah, a photojournalist at the Chinese News Agency, was hit with a rubber bullet to the hand. (PCHR keeps the names of the other wounded civilians)

Following the end of the same Friday prayer, a group of Palestinians organized a demonstration, which started from the center of ‘Azmout village, northeast of Nablus, and then headed towards lands threatened to be confiscated in favor of “Alon Moreh” settlement established on the village land. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted against the Bahrain Conference. When they approached the lands, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian from Nablus was hit with a rubber bullet to the right leg. He was then taken to Rafidiya Hospital to receive medical treatment. (PCHR keeps the name of the wounded civilian)

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday afternoon, a number of Palestinian children and young men gathered near a military checkpoint established at entrance to al-Shuhada’a Street in al-Zawiyah Gate area in the center of Hebron. The demonstrators set fire to tires and threw stones at Israeli soldiers, who fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of civilians suffered tear gas inhalation. The soldiers chased the protestors and then arrested Abdul Rahim Raja’ei al-Sha’rawi (14) taking him to an investigation center in “Kiryat Arba” settlement, east of the city.

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, 27 June 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested Abdul Fattah Fathi al-Aghbar (18), from al-Dahiyah Suburb, south of the city, and Baha’a Ghazi Ahmed Abu Keshek (18), from al-Ma’ajin neighborhood, west of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Mahmoud Abu Wardah (34) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed Ismail Mohammed Za’aqiq (55) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into Kuber village, north of Ramallah. A number of Palestinian children and young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased the demonstrators to the center of the city and then fired rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with sound bomb shrapnel to the foot. He received medical treatment on the spot by PRCS crews present in the area. Meanwhile, another Israeli force raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested 5 civilians namely: Yahiya Mahmoud Baker ‘Amiriyah (26), Qassam Majd al-Barghuthi (26), Qassam Na’el al-Barghuthi (25), Ahmed (23) and Basel Motee’a al-Barghuthi (25). At approximately 08:00, the arrestees were released.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdullah Mohammed al-Husari (24), Jihad Ra’ed Tawlbah (19) and Ahmed Mohammed Shaqfah (21).

At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into al-Silah al-Harithiyah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adnan ‘Adel al-Mahr (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Thiyab al-‘Amour (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ne’mah village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Fa’eq Eshtiyah (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli vehicles leveled lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel and then headed to the south. Few hours later, the Israeli forces were redeployed along the border fence, adjacent to al-‘Awdah refugee camp, east of Khan Younis.

At approximately 10:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within one nautical mile and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shuyoukh, Surif, Deir Razeh villages in Hebron; Qalqiliyah and ‘Azzoun village, east of the city; Birzeit, Abu Shakhedem, Shaqba villages in Ramallah and al-Birah.

Friday, 28 June 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Fukhari village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, arrested Saqer Zayed Mousa Abu Samhadanah (25), from Rafah, and Salem Suleiman ‘Atwah Abu Suneimah (29), from Khan Younis, during their attempt to sneak into Israel.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Fadi Jalal al-Nabtiti (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ra’ie village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Fakhri al-Atrash (21) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer, Beit ‘Awa, Deir Samet and Dura villages in Hebron; Tulkarm and al-Nazlah eastern village, north of the city, and Sartah village, west of Salfit.

Saturday, 29 June 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul ‘Arouri (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. they raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ismail Talab al-Nattah (36) and Nasser ‘Ammar Abu ‘Akar (24) and then arrested them.

Sunday, 30 June 2019

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Dakhal Allah Habes al-‘Amour (29) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khatab Mohammed Hamamrah (33) and then arrested him.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 2 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed area for fishing. The shooting sporadically continued for more than an hour. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Araqah village, west of Jenin; Dura, Beit al-Roush village and al-Fawar refugee camp in Hebron.

Monday, 01 July 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Maithaloun village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Morad Mar’ie Na’erat (45) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:20, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ezbat al-Ashqar village, south of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Saber ‘Ata Mohammed Ashqar (23) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses from which they arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Oudai Ziyad ‘Elian (21), Mo’tasem Farid al-Sheikh Yusuf (23) and Mohammed Bajes Nakhlah (23).

At approximately 08:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Shawkah village, east of Rafah, opened fire at Palestinian farmers. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave the area, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 80 meters into the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah in eastern Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The vehicles leveled lands along the border fence and then headed to the south. Few hours later, the Israeli forces were redeployed along the abovementioned border fence adjacent to the Return encampment in Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Masaken al-Sha’biyah neighborhood, northeast of Nablus; Joyous, ‘Azzoun, al-Nabi Elias and ‘Asalah villages in Qalqiliyah; Hebron, Halhoul and Shuyoukh al-‘Aroub village in Hebron.

Tuesday, 02 July 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Balatat al-Balad village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdullah Tareq Duweikat (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mohyee Fakher Taqatqa (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Awarta village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Asa’ad Abdul Karim Loulah (36) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Birzeit village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a residential building after which they arrested Amir ‘Adnan (19) and ‘Ezz Eden Saleh Hassunah (19).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Duma village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Hesham Dawabshah (29) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Jamal al-‘Amour (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli force moved into Joyous village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to the families of Yusuf Na’eem Samhah (20) and Khattab Zeyad Ghassan Kharishah (16) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jifna village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Bilal Hamed al-‘Enabi (20), a student at Birzeit University, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to the families of Osamah Yusuf al-Fakhuri (19) and Mohammed Hasan Nakhlah (20), students at Birzeit University, and arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Betounia village, west of Ramallah, and stationed in al-Fawakeh Square. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to the families of Mo’ath Abed ‘Abed (20) and Bara’a al-‘Asi (21), students at Birzeit University, and arrested them.

At approximately 17:00, officers from the Israeli “Mista’arvim” undercover unit dressed like Palestinian civilians moved into Yatta, south of Hebron driving a small van for food supplies. The van stopped in front of a jewelry store belonging to Mohammed Ahmed Abdul Salamah al-Haroub (55) and his son Anas (25). The officers stepped out of the van, raided the store and then arrested Mohammed and Anas amidst shooting in the air. Another Israeli force accompanied with GMC vehicles arrived and closed the area until the officers left along with the arrestees.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and ‘Ezbet al-Ashqar village, south of the city; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Deir al-‘Asal, Karmah and al-Thaheriyah villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 03 July 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Diya’a Abdul Rahman Ahmed Abu ‘Akar (42) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Jifna village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed ‘Adnan al-Kansh (29), a former prisoner in Israeli jails, and arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Nuba, Beit Ummer, al-Majd Deir Razeh villages in Hebron.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Following table illustrates temporary and permanent checkpoints and arrests at these checkpoints in the West Bank from 27 June to 03 July 2019

Governorate Permanent temporary Temporary checkpoints Closed Roads Arrested persons Jerusalem 13 11 – 1 Nablus 10 19 2 – Jenin 5 5 – 2 Ramallah 11 9 4 – Tulkarm 7 5 1 – Tubas 2 2 1 – Salfit 3 6 1 – Qalqiliyia 5 5 4 1 Hebron 20 32 15 – Bethlehem 11 8 2 1 Jericho 5 3 – – Al-Karama Crossing – – – – Total 92 105 30 5

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

At approximately 15:00 on Thursday, 27 June 2019, Israeli forces patrolling on streets near the annexation wall in Um al-Raihan village, southwest of Jenin, arrested Radi Yehia Hasan Khadour (45), from ‘Aneen village, west of the city. He was arrested while present in his land near the annexation wall.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces established a checkpoint on the road to Haddad Tourism village, southeast of Jenin. The Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Sajed al-Sa’idy (20), from Jenin refugee camp, west of the city, and later removed the checkpoint, taking Mohamed to an unknown destination.

At approximately 21:10 on Thursday, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established on the main street between Nablus and Qalqiliyia, arrested Murad Nihad Abu ‘Asab (22), from Qaliqlaiyia.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 29 June 2019, Israeli forces arrested Ihab Yunis Sa’ed (23) in ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. He was then taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 30 June 2019, Israeli forces arrested Osama Mohamed Qandil (24), from ‘Askar refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. He was arrested while crossing a temporary checkpoint established by the Israeli forces near al-Farides village, east of Bethlehem.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

During the reporting period, al-‘Issawiyah village witnessed a series of grave violations committed by Israeli forces against the civilian residents. As a result, a Palestinian civilian was killed, and 35 civilians were wounded. Further, 19 civilians, including 3 children, were arrested.

According to PCHR’s investigations, the series of incidents was as follows:

At approximately 21:00 on Thursday, 27 June 2019, an Israeli police officer opened fire at Mohamed Sameer Mohamed ‘Obaid (21) during clashes erupted between Palestinian young men and Israeli forces in al-‘Issawiyah village after the latter suppressed a protest organized by the residents at the village’s northern entrance. As a result, ‘Obaid was hit with 3 live bullets to the chest and lower limbs and then taken to Hadassah- Ein Karem Hospital, where medical sources declared his death few minutes after his arrival.

According to PCHR’s investigations and eyewitnesses’ testimonies, at approximately 18:30 on Thursday, dozens of al-‘Issawiyah village residents organized a protest at the northern entrance to the village against the Israeli policy of violence and collective punishment which targets the residents and against the Israeli forces and police’s daily incursions in addition to the demolition and evacuation notices concerning Palestinian lands in the village in favor of establishing a Talmudic Park. The Israeli forces surrounded the protest and forcibly dispersed the protesters. As a result, clashes broke out between dozens of Israeli soldiers and the village young men and then spread to Obeid neighborhood near its northern entrance. The protesters threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli soldiers and fired fireworks at them. Immediately, the Israeli soldiers heavily fired live ammunition in the area, wounding 3 young men, including Mohammed Samir ‘Obeid, who was hit with three bullets; one of which hit his heart. When many of the young men tried to rescue and evacuate ‘Obeid via a civilian vehicle for treatment, the Israeli forces moved into the village in large numbers and closed its roads and alleys. The Israeli soldiers detained ‘Obeid who was in a critical condition and then took him to Hadassah Hospital in Ein Karem. Around 21:30 on the same day, doctors at Hadassah declared his death., Omar Attiyah, an activist in al-Issawiya village and an eyewitness to the injury of the young Obeid, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“After the al-Maghreb (Sunset) prayer in the mosque, and while I was with resident of the village, police were present all over the area. During our attempt to go to see what was going on, one of the police officers pulled his gun and fired 3 bullets at Mohammed Samir ‘Obeid, and then I heard screams of young men from all sides. At that moment, I felt something hit my face and then saw blood flowing from my head.” ‘Attiyah added: “After the injury of ‘Obeid, the young men were able to rid him of the soldiers, and drove him in a private vehicle for medical treatment. However, the Israeli troops stormed the village in large numbers and closed roads and alleys, and managed to kidnap the young man who was bleeding.” Attiyah noted that the shooter of ‘Obeid was one of the police officers and was only few meters away from him.

After the medical staff at the Hadassah Hospital declared the death of ‘Obeid, the Israeli forces attacked the young men and patients inside the Emergency Department in the hospital and prevented his family from entering the Emergency Room in an attempt to ask about their son and get information about his condition. During full closure of the vicinity of the hospital, the Israeli soldiers managed to take his corpse out of the hospital via back rooms and doors. Following the declaration of his death, a number of young men from neighborhoods and villages in the city of Jerusalem outraged and rose up in response to his death. Jerusalem’s neighborhoods witnessed sporadic confrontations, where the young men threw Molotov cocktails and fireworks at settlement outposts and soldiers who were deployed in large numbers in the neighborhoods of the occupied city. The Israeli forces then fired rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protesters to disperse them, wounding 20 of them with rubber bullets and others suffering tear gas inhalation, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

On Friday morning, 28 June 2019, hundreds of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Arba’een mosque in al-‘Issawiya village and then marched the village streets to protest the killing of ‘Obeid and to demand that the Israeli authorities return his body. The Israeli forces moved into the village and hundreds of soldiers stationed in the streets and alleys. They then started firing rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and teargas canisters at the protesters to disperse them. The young men threw stones and bottles in addition to fireworks at the soldiers, who continued to fire heavily rubber bullets. As a result, around 13 protesters were wounded with rubber bullets to the face, the lower and upper limbs while dozens of them sustained fractures and bruises as said by the eyewitnesses. The Israeli forces arrested Sa’ed Oussamah Dari, 19, and Jamal Mohammed Dari, 22, in front of their houses for no reason, and detained them inside the village cemetery. They then took them to an interrogation center.

On Saturday morning, 29 June, the Israeli forces moved into the village and launched a large-scale campaign of arrests targeting 17 residents, including 3 children, amid repressive measures as most of the arrestees were severely beaten. During her visit to the arrestees in the interrogation centers, Attorney Razan Al-Jabe’a reported that most of them were beaten and pushed while being detained in the police vehicles and inside the detention centers. She added that she noticed signs of torture on them. Furthermore, the Israeli forces too much tied their hands with plastic wires or steel cuffs and even blindfolded their eyes while some were prevented from wearing their clothes during their detention. She pointed out that the arrestees were transferred to the Barid police station on Salah al-Din Street, in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, and, “Muskubiya” Center in West Jerusalem. (Arrestees’ names available upon request)

At approximately 18:30 on Saturday, Israeli forces raided a condolence tent of the deceased Mohamed Sameer ‘Obaid, and fired rubber bullets. The Israeli forces attacked the mourners staying in the tent and arrested 6 of them, according to the statement of Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Issawiyia Follow-up Committee. The arrestees were identified as Foad Mahmoud ‘Obaid (27), Mahmoud ‘Asem ‘Obaid (23), Mahmoud ‘Esam ‘Obad (21), Mahmoud Mohamed ‘Obad (19), and Faeq Habash (20).

On Monday, 01 July 2018, hundreds of Jerusalemites participated in the funeral procession of Mohamed Sameer ‘Obaid in al-‘Issawiyia village after detaining his body for 5 days amid tight Israeli security measures. Following the funeral, hundreds of Israeli soldiers moved into the village from all its entrances and then were deployed in its neighborhoods. They then raided ‘Obaid’s house, where women were staying. The women confronted them and prevented them from entering the house. During the raid, 3 young Palestinian men were arrested and beaten by the soldiers and one of them was later released.

At approximately 20:00 on Monday, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-‘Issawiyia village, and then arrested 13 civilians, including 4 children, claiming that they participated in ‘Obaid’s funeral The arrested children are from al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied Jerusalem. (Arrestees’ names available upon request)

Incursions and Arrests:

At approximately 23:00 on Thursday, 27 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-Maqdisi Street in Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 5 civilians and then took them to al-Masqobiyia Investigation Center in West Jerusalem. The arrested civilians were identified as ‘Areen al-Za’aneen (24) Majd Nader ‘Imran Sa’diyia (19), Anas Hazem al-Dijani (21), Mohamed Waleed Sa’diyia (20), and Salah al-Deen Mofeed Sa’diyia (20).

At approximately 03:30 on Friday, 28 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to activist Mohamed Ibrahim al-Shalabi (40), who was arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:00 on Saturday, 29 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 5 civilians, including 2 children. The arrestees were identified as ‘Obada Bassam Siyam (18), Mahmoud ‘Awni Siyam (17), Mo’min Mohamed al-Saliymah (16), ‘Abdullah Sa’ied Siyam (22), and Salah al-Deen Siyam (19).

At approximately 01:00 on Sunday, 30 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into al-Sawan neighborhood in the center of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi ‘Arafat al-Hadmi (43). The Israeli forces confiscated his cell phones and a PC set. Al-Hadmi was then arrested and taken to an unknown destination. According to his lawyer, Mohanad Jabarah, the Israeli police claimed that Fadi violated the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem last week when he visited al-Aqsa Mosque with the President of Chile. The lawyer added that the minster was interrogated for over 8 hours and then released at approximately 17:00 on the same day.

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Alaa Mohamed Johar (49) and then arrested his son Mohamed (23), taking him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 20:40 on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, an Israeli soldier shot ‘Ali Belal Taha (16) in the foot with live ammunition. According to Thair Fasfous, Spokesperson of Fatah Movement in Sho’afat Refugee Camp, violent confrontations erupted at Sho’fat refugee camp checkpoint, north of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces dragged the wounded and detained him at the checkpoint without providing treatment to him. Thair also said that the Israeli forces heavily and indiscriminately fired live bullets and tear gas canisters. As a result, dozens of the camp’s residents suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00 on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, Israeli forces arrested Tareq Sa’adah al-‘Abasi (27), who was in Wadi al-Rababa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, and sent him to an investigation center.

At approximately 19:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Adham Fayiz ‘Obaidat (18) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 03 July 2019, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They then raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Mohamed Ibrahim ‘Ariqat, Suhaib Mahmoud Jaffal and Basel ‘Afanah.

At approximately 03:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 5 civilians identified as ‘Anan Naser Abu Khudair (22), Mahmoud Adeeb Hadad (24), ‘Adnan Mohamed Hadad (19), Saif al-Deen al-Asmar, and Ibrahim Abu Na’iy’.

Measures to Make a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

On Sunday, 30 June 2019, with the participation of the US Ambassador in Israel David Friedman and amid tight Israeli security measures, the Israeli authorities inaugurated a tunnel constructed under Wadi al-Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Israeli forces closed most of the streets in Silwan village and nearby neighborhoods entrances. Silwan village residents said that the Israeli authorities completely closed Wadi Hilweh and al-Ein streets in the village and obstructed their movement, forcing them to take long alternative roads for entering and exiting the village. The residents added that the underground excavations under Silwan village come at the expense of its indigenous people, endangering their lives and property. It is noteworthy that this tunnel is part of a construction plan for a complex network of tunnels that has been ongoing for the past 13 years. This resulted in severe damage to the infrastructure of the village, including landslides and cracks, as 80 houses sustained varying damages and at least 5 others classified as “dangerous” by the Israeli municipality due to the damage to their foundations.

Settlement expansion, demolitions and house demolition notices:

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 27 June 2019, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in Kafur ‘Aqab village and Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They then distributed notices to demolish residential and commercial facilities and barracks under the pretext of non-licensing. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces handed Yousef and Mahmoud Rasheed Nabhan, ‘Adel Bowaitel, and Rami al-Kasba notices to self-demolish their facilities or the municipality bulldozers will do so and bill them.

At approximately 18:00 on Friday, 28 June 2019, Yaser Mousa al-‘Abasi self-demolished his house in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. Al-‘Abasi said that he built his house 3 years ago and lived in it with his wife and their 4 children. He clarified that the Israeli forces raided his house 3 times last week and ordered him to self-demolish his 90-sqaure-meter house. He added that the Israeli police informed him that the Israeli Court sentenced him in absentia to 15 days detention and a fine of 1,500 NIS. Al-‘Abasi pointed out that on Friday, he self-demolished his house to avoid paying fines.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

On Sunday, 30 June 2019, the Israeli Civil Administration prevented the Battir Municipality, west of Bethlehem, from completing the construction of a new strategic road under the pretext of being in Area C. Media activist Mostafa Bader said that Israeli soldiers fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at young Palestinian men in the Karam Hadidoun area, east of the city. The construction workers were ordered to stop the construction works and surrender the construction vehicles. Further, the Israeli soldiers confiscated the ID of Tayseer Qattoush, Head of Battir Municipality.

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces accompanied with officers from the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Za’tarah village, east of Bethlehem, and dismantled 3 livestock barracks. The Israeli forces confiscated the barracks in addition to electricity generators and water pumps. The confiscated materials belong to Nahar Mohamed al-Rashidah, Farah Hussain al-Rashidah and Khaled Ahmed al-Rashidah. All of them are from al-Rashidah village, east of Bethlehem.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 03 July 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and officers from the Israeli Civil Administration, moved into a natural reserve between Kherbit Khashm al-Daraj and Kherbit Um al-Khair, south of Hebron. The Israeli vehicles demolished 5 water wells and uprooted forest trees planted on an area of 400 dunums, claiming that the reserve was established in “a military training area”, which is in fact 700 meters away from the reserve.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday and Monday, 30 June and 01 July 2019, dozens of buses carrying Israeli settlers under the Israeli forces’ protection moved into an archaeological site in Sabastiyia village, northwest of Nablus. The Israeli forces closed the area and denied Palestinian civilians’ access until the settlers, who performed Talmudic prayers, left the site at approximately 13:00.

At approximately 18:00 on Sunday, 30 June 2019, three Israeli settlers from “Ramat Yishai” outpost in Tel Rumeida neighbourhood in Hebron attacked Edrees ‘Abdul Mo’ti Mousa Zahida (74) while he was working in his agricultural land near ‘Ain Ma’ Aljadeeda area. They stabbed his left hand with a sharp tool and he was then referred to Hebron Governmental Hospital for treatment. Mr. Zahida gave the following statement to PCHR fieldworker, “At approximately 18:00, while I was near my house in Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Hebron weeding my land, a settler in his twenties approached me and asked in Hebrew:”What are you doing here?” I told him that I was working in my agricultural land, to which he replied that this land belongs to Israel. He then went to an adjacent area out of sight, and I thought I heard him talking to himself, but it turned out that he was accompanied by two others. They attacked me and broke my denture. I tried to keep them away from me, but the first settler pulled out a sharp tool hidden under his clothes and tried to stab my neck. I managed to avoid it, but my left hand was hurt and started bleeding. I started shouting and asking for help so the settlers stepped back. My son, Adham who lives near me, rushed out holding a stick in his hand and stood in front of them to keep them away. The Israeli soldiers then arrived at the scene and detained all of us until the police arrived and took the settlers and my son Adham (27). Later on, I headed to Hebron Governmental Hospital for treatment and then to “Kiryat Arba” police station to file a complaint. The Police showed me a video recording that captured the incident, but cut the part documenting the settlers’ attack against me. I left the police station at approximately 03:00 on Monday, 01 July 2019, and then my son Adham was released a few hours later”.

At approximately 23:00 on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, dozens of buses manned by hundreds of settlers raided the eastern areas of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection to perform the Talmudic prayers at “Joseph Tomb” in Balata village. A group of Palestinian civilians gathered and burnt rubber tires in the middle of Oman Street, and threw stones and bottles at the Israeli forces. Immediately, the Israeli forces responded by shooting rubber and live bullets randomly. As a result, Basil ‘Abdulrahim al-Aklik (27), a nurse at Rafidia Governmental Hsopital, was wounded with shrapnel to his right leg even though he was inside his house on Oman Street.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of the State of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC for an ongoing investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and serious violations in the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law, considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to work jointly and seriously to enable the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination and establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including punitive means, to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and UN to take all necessary measures to stop the Israeli policy aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in the Palestinian territory and at emptying Palestine from its original inhabitants through expulsions and the policy of house demolitions as a punishment, which are serious violations of the international humanitarian law and may amount to crimes against humanity. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work for guaranteeing accountability and prosecution of the Israeli war criminals. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions. This is achieved by activating the principle of universal jurisdiction to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls for an urgent and prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the total closure imposed on the Gaza Strip, which restricts the freedom of movement of goods and individuals, and to save the life of 2 million civilians living in the Gaza Strip in unprecedented and strangulating economic, social, political and cultural conditions due to the collective punishment policy and retaliatory actions against civilians. PCHR calls upon the EU to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the competent committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

…………………………………………………………

Public Document

For further information please visit our website www.pchrgaza.org or contact PCHR’s office in Gaza City, Gaza Strip by email pchr@pchrgaza.org or telephone +972 08 282 4776 – 282 5893.

