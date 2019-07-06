Decisive Sunday الأحد الحاسم

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Political commentary by Nasser Kandil

يوليو 6, 2019

Google Translation

Tomorrow, Iran and the world will enter a new phase in dealing with the European evasion of the implementation of the nuclear agreement and limit its demand for Iran to implement its obligations without doing the same.

The agreement was based on an equation under which Iran would commit itself to providing additional safeguards under the NPT in response to the desire of its partners in the agreement as proof of good faith on its part to confirm its unwillingness to possess a nuclear weapon. The enrichment of uranium at any grade and the storage of enriched uranium is the right of all countries. Signatories to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the condition of reporting to the IAEA and accepting its control, and Iran accepted the additional commitments in return for economic incentives guaranteed by the agreement.

Iran won through the agreement some of its frozen funds and the abolition of sanctions for two years during which obtained good financial resources and most importantly, they got rid of the decision of the Security Council covering the sanctions and instead adopted a new resolution of the Security Council ratified the nuclear agreement, which calls for trading with Iran.

The American exit from the agreement and its return to sanctions Iran placed between my choice to stay in the agreement and get incentives from the remaining parties under his umbrella or get out of it in return for the exit of a key partner is America and Iran decided to stay and give other partners the opportunity to prove good faith.

Sunday, Iran will come out of the agreement and start exercising its rights as a signatory to the NPT and no one will be able to blame it or refer it to the UN Security Council or the UN Security Council or the Security Council.

From Sunday onwards, the Europeans who said that Iran will gain nothing from getting out of the agreement will count their words well because it will lose only a commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and there is no justification for additional obligations unless the partners of the nuclear agreement return to their obligations.

Biting fingers may come back after the agreement to see the light again or modified, but Iran will be like every time it has reached new ranks in its nuclear program and will find those who pushed it out that what was valid yesterday is no longer valid today and perhaps what happened during the negotiation provides the lesson …

ـ يوم غد تدخل إيران ومعها العالم مرحلة جديدة في التعامل مع التهرّب الأوروبي من تطبيق الإتفاق النووي وحصر مطالبته لإيران بتطبيق إلتزاماتها من دون القيام بالمثل.

ـ قام الإتفاق على معادلة تلتزم بموجبها إيران بتقديم ضمانات إضافية عن تلك التي نصّت عليها معاهدة الحدّ من انتشار الأسلحة النووية تلبية لرغبة شركائها في الإتفاق كإثبات حسن نية من طرفها لتأكيد عدم رغبتها بامتلاك سلاح نووي، فتخصيب اليورانيوم على ايّ درجات وتخزين المخصّب منه حق لكلّ الدول الموقعة على معاهدة عدم امتلاك السلاح النووي شرط إبلاغ الوكالة الدولية للطاقة بذلك وقبول رقابتها وقبلت إيران الالتزامات الإضافية مقابل حوافز اقتصادية تضمّنها الإتفاق.

ـ فازت إيران عبر الإتفاق ببعض أموالها المجمّدة وبفكّ العقوبات لسنتين حصلت خلالها على موارد مالية جيدة والأهمّ أنها تخلصت من قرار صادر عن مجلس المن يغطي العقوبات وصار بدلاً منه قرار جديد لمجلس الأمن صادق على الإتفاق النووي الذي يدعو للمتاجرة مع إيران.

ـ الخروج الأميركي من الاتفاق وعودتها للعقوبات وضع إيران بين خياري البقاء في الإتفاق والحصول على الحوافز من الأطراف الباقية تحت مظلته أو الخروج منه مقابل خروج شريك رئيسي فيه هو أميركا فقرّرت إيران البقاء ومنح الشركاء الآخرين فرصة إثبات حسن النية.

ـ الأحد ستخرج إيران من الإتفاق وتبدأ ببمارسة حقوقها كدولة موقعة على معاهدة الحدّ من انتشار الأسلحة النووية ولن يكون بمستطاع أحد لومها ولا إحالتها غلى مجلس الأمن الدولي لا في الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية ولا بين أعضاء مجلس الأمن.

ـ من الأحد وصاعداً سيحسب الأوروبيون الذين قالوا إنّ إيران لن تربح شيئاً من الخروج من الاتفاق كلماتهم جيداً لأنها لن تخسر شيئاً من الالتزام فقط بمعاهدة الحدّ من السلاح النووي ولا مبرّر لالتزامات إضافية إلا عندما يعود شركاء الإتفاق النووي إلى التزاماتهم.

ـ عضّ على الأصابع قد يعود بعده الإتفاق ليبصر النور مجدّداً أو معدلاً لكن إيران ستكون كما كلّ مرة قد بلغت مراتب جديدة في برنامجها النووي وسيجد الذين دفعوها للخروج أنّ ما كان صالحاً بالأمس لم يعد صالحاً اليوم ولعلّ ما حدث من قبل خلال التفاوض يقدّم العبرة…

