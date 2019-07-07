July 05, 2019

Dear friends,

It is an immense joy for me to announce the publication of my third book, “The Essential Saker III: Chronicling The Tragedy, Farce And Collapse of the Empire in the Era of Mr MAGA”. The book is now available in three formats here:https://saker.community/product/the-essential-saker-iii/

Furthermore, now that The Essential Saker III has been published, The Essential Saker II is now available for free download in PDF format here: https://saker.community/product/the-essential-saker-ii-proof-pdf/

I will readily admit that just like every proud parent is convinced that his/her latest baby is the most perfect and beautiful one to date, I think that this is my best book ever. Why?

First, because it covers an extremely complex and dangerous period of history: from the Spring of 2017 through 2018 including “A 2018 Survey of Trends” posted on January 03, 2019.

Second, as a direct result of the time period covered, this is by far my biggest book (just over 800 pages, covering the widest range of topics ever. In comparison The Essential Saker II had 540 pages while The Essential Saker I had 556 pages).

Thirdly, I find the print quality and cover the best my books ever had: Amarynth (who did all the editing, formatting and publishing work) and Dalibor (who did the cover) did an absolutely *superb* job, their best one ever, I think, and the result is what I consider by far my best book ever.

In conclusion, I want to thank all those whose support made this book possible, especially to all those in the wonderful Saker Community who have helped me with their honest advice, unwavering support and kind friendship: this book is a monument to all of you, whether famous and rich or anonymous and poor. You all have made this book possible and you all are, in so many ways, my co-authors.

I hope this book will give you as much pride and joy as it gives me.

Kind regards, hugs and cheers,

The Saker