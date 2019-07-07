Bassil from Tripoli: We Will Not Accept Dividing of Lebanon into Cantons

Posted on July 7, 2019 by martyrashrakat

manar-025844600156208195710

July 6, 2019

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gibran Bassil, said Saturday afternoon, during a meeting with FPM cadres in the city of Tripoli that he wouldn’t “accept that Lebanon be divided into cantons or restricted areas in the face of the Lebanese.”

“Lebanese citizens will not be isolated in a region or a district,” he said, “We have the right to opinion and freedom of expression, and I thank all those who gathered to protest my visit.”

“A lot was said about this visit. The purpose of visiting Tripoli today is to distort its meaning because they want us to stay away from each other,” he went on.

The minister stressed that his visit to the Mountain last Sunday was not “to provoke any quarrel,” noting that the FPM did not participate in any war and was always with the Lebanese army against the militias.

Finally, he considered that his visit to Tripoli aims to promote coexistence in this city.

SourceNNA

Related

 

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Arab Zionists, Free Patriotic Movement, Freedom of Speach, Future Movement, Geagea, Hariri, Jumblat, Lebanon, March 14 Movement, sectarianism | Tagged: , |

« »

2 Responses

  1. Pikos Apikos, on July 7, 2019 at 2:24 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply
  2. Pikos Apikos, on July 7, 2019 at 2:23 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: