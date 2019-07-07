Bassil from Tripoli: We Will Not Accept Dividing of Lebanon into Cantons

July 6, 2019
Minister of Foreign Affairs Gibran Bassil, said Saturday afternoon, during a meeting with FPM cadres in the city of Tripoli that he wouldn’t “accept that Lebanon be divided into cantons or restricted areas in the face of the Lebanese.”
“Lebanese citizens will not be isolated in a region or a district,” he said, “We have the right to opinion and freedom of expression, and I thank all those who gathered to protest my visit.”
“A lot was said about this visit. The purpose of visiting Tripoli today is to distort its meaning because they want us to stay away from each other,” he went on.
The minister stressed that his visit to the Mountain last Sunday was not “to provoke any quarrel,” noting that the FPM did not participate in any war and was always with the Lebanese army against the militias.
Finally, he considered that his visit to Tripoli aims to promote coexistence in this city.
Source: NNA
Related
- ماذا بعد موقف رئيس الجمهورية من الكانتونات؟
- جبران باسيل وزير خارجية العرب
- ليست القضية بالإحالة إلى المجلس العدلي
- دروس في ذكرى الحرب اللبنانية
- A critical month in all issues: Comprehensive negotiating solutions or an inclusive confrontation? شهر حاسم في كل الملفات: حلول تفاوضيّة شاملة أم مواجهة شاملة؟
- On May 25, 2000 the world has changed في 25 أيار 2000 تغيّر وجه العالم
- السيد نصرالله هو سلاح الردع الاستراتيجي
- كلمة السيد نصرالله: اختبار نيّات لبنانيّة حول خطر التوطين
- ندوة كتاب حزب الله فلسفة القوة مع النائب محمد رعد والوزير كريم بقردوني
- Washington puts the region in front of all possibilities including the war واشنطن تفتح المنطقة على كلّ الاحتمالات بما فيها الحرب
Filed under: Arab Zionists, Free Patriotic Movement, Freedom of Speach, Future Movement, Geagea, Hariri, Jumblat, Lebanon, March 14 Movement, sectarianism | Tagged: Feudalism, Jebran Bassil |
Reblogged this on penelopap.
Reblogged this on penelopap.