Syrian Resistance Leader Survives Assassination Attempt, Group Accuses Turkey

Mihrac Ural, the leader of the Syrian Resistance, has survived an assassination attempt in northern Lattakia, the group announced in an official statement on July 6.

“During a field tour in Lattakia’s countryside to observer the work of the Syrian Resistance … Secretary General of the Syrian Resistance – the Popular Front for the Liberation of the Sanjak of Iskandarun was subjected to an assassination attempt … His car was subjected to the explosion of an explosive device, that had been planted on the road,” the group’s statement reads.

Ural, who is known by his nom de guerre Ali Kayyali, sustained severe injures as a result of the explosion. However, he was transported to a unspecified hospital, where he was treated.

The Syrian Resistance accused the Turkish intelligence and local collaborators of plotting the assassination attempt. Ankara had held Ural responsible for the 2013 Reyhanlı car bombings, which killed more than 50 people.

Last year, Ural survived an assassination attempt in the same region. Prior to that, a counter-intelligence operation by the Syrian authorities uncovered a spy ring of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) that was planning to kill Ural and other commanders of the Syrian Resistance.

Founded in 2011, the Syrian Resistance played a key role in supporting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) military operations in northern Lattakia. The group is also believed to be involved in covert operations inside Turkey.

While there is still no evidence proving that Turkey was behind Ural’s assassination attempt, Ankara remains one of the main suspects.

