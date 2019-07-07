Turkey allegedly seeking to annex Idlib, northern Aleppo: report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Turkey is allegedly seeking to annex the Idlib Governorate and the northern region of Aleppo, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported, citing the Arab-language publication Al-Arabi Jadid.

According to the Fars News report, Turkey is taking preliminary steps to install their political rhetoric and military occupation of these areas.

They continued that the main obstacle for Turkey is the presence of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) terrorists, noting that the Turkish officials have told them that this jihadist group will be dissolved by the year-end, through either war or peace to leave the Russians with no excuse to continue their military operations in the region.

Fars News added that the interim government affiliated to the dissidents will gain control of the bordering corridors between Syria and Turkey and the residents of these regions will be provided with main services with the revenues of these passageways.

The likelihood of this happening, however, is very slim, given the fact that both Russia and Turkey are pushing for a constitutional committee and the reopening of the highways between the government and opposition areas.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Erdogan, neo-Ottoman, SAA, Syrian Resistance, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Liberation of Idlib, Putin-Erdogan-Idlib |