Turkey allegedly seeking to annex Idlib, northern Aleppo: report

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Turkey is allegedly seeking to annex the Idlib Governorate and the northern region of Aleppo, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported, citing the Arab-language publication Al-Arabi Jadid.
According to the Fars News report, Turkey is taking preliminary steps to install their political rhetoric and military occupation of these areas.
Fars News added that the interim government affiliated to the dissidents will gain control of the bordering corridors between Syria and Turkey and the residents of these regions will be provided with main services with the revenues of these passageways.
The likelihood of this happening, however, is very slim, given the fact that both Russia and Turkey are pushing for a constitutional committee and the reopening of the highways between the government and opposition areas.
