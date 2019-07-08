Sayyed Safieddine: Resistance Moving from One Victory to Another

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The Head of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine confirmed that the Islamic Resistance has grown up and overcome many challenges.

“From the past to the present, the Resistance has been emerging victorious and is heading to other victories,” he stated.

Sayyed Safieddine highlighted that “the resistance was able to protect Lebanon and to achieve victories and stand on its feet,” noting that “the battle of Syria will end and the axis of resistance is victorious.”

“They have sunk in the sedition they wanted for us,” he added, pointing out that “they still suffer from its ravages.”

In parallel, His Eminence highlighted that “the sanctions and the daily targeting to the resistance and its ability, through propaganda and siege, as well as the unjust sanctions on the Islamic Republic and all the arrows directed at the resistance will increase our strength, greatness and readiness.”

““Israel”, as well as the rest of the Arab world, who are still betting on America, must feel despair,” Sayyed Safieddine concluded.

