Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (04 July – 10 July 2019)

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (04– 10 July 2019)

Israeli violations of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory

4-10 July 2019

West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem 6 civilians injured; 55 civilians arrested, including 6 children; 75 incursions into Palestinian territory; 113 temporary checkpoints established; 100 demolition notices distributed in occupied East Jerusalem; Settler attacks: 1500 olive trees burnt; 10 cars vandalized and tires punctured; and 4 water wells and a building foundation destroyed; a construction vehicle confiscated.

Gaza Strip 88 civilians injured: 33 children; 7 women; 2 journalists and 2 paramedics at the Great March of Return; and 4 shootings against fishermen at sea and farmers in eastern Gaza



Summary

During the reporting period, PCHR documented 300 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory. Israel continues to enjoy a status of impunity assured by the silence of the international community; thus, it is unhindered in violating Palestinian human rights.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces injured 88 Palestinian civilians, including 33 children, 7 women, 2 journalists and 2 paramedics at the Great March of Return. In addition, Israeli attacks against fishermen continued this week as 2 incidents were reported of Israeli gunboats opening fire at fishing boats within the Gaza Sea.

While in the West Bank, 6 Palestinians were injured: 4 during a protest at Kuffor Qadoum; 1 on a military checkpoint west of Jenin; and 1 during an Israeli raid on his house in Qalqilya.

Israel carried out 75 incursion into Palestinian territory and raided civilian houses enticing fear among residents. These raids are usually violent and include use of live ammunition and teargas, arrests, random searching and vandalization of private property. This week, 51 Palestinians were arrested, including 6 children; and many others sustained bruises.

Additionally, 9 incidents were documented by PCHR under expanded settlement activity as 100 housing units received demolition notices in Silwan under a plan to establish a park. Also, 4 water wells were destroyed, hundreds of trees were uprooted and a truck was confiscated by Israeli forces.

As settler violence continues without accountability, 2 incidents were documented in the West Bank: the first in Nablus where houses were vandalized with racial slurs and 10 car-tires were punctured; the second took place in Bourin village, in the southeast of Nabuls, where they set fire in agricultural lands, burning 1500 olive trees.

It should be highlighted that Israel continues its closure policy on the Gaza Strip for the 14th consecutive year, severely restricting the freedom of movement of persons and goods and isolating the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and the rest of the world. Meanwhile the West Bank is rendered into isolated entities with at least 30 key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation, 92 permanent military checkpoint operating across the territory and dozens of temporary ones erected on a daily basis.

This report focuses on 5 thematic violations by Israeli forces, including excessive use of force, incursions into oPt, attacks on civilian property, settlement expansion efforts and settler violence, as well as the Israeli closure policy and restrictions on the freedom of movement.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

This week, Israeli forces wounded 94 Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank; 88 civilians in Gaza, including 33 children, 7 women, 2 journalists and 2 paramedics during Israeli forces suppression of the March of Return and Breaking Siege. In the West Bank, 6 Palestinian civilians were wounded; 4 of them were in Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah; 1 on a military checkpoint west of Jenin; and 1 during an Israeli raid on his house in Qalqilya.

Excessive Use of Force against the Great March of Return in the Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continued to use excessive lethal force against peaceful demonstrations organized by Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip within the “Great March of Return and Breaking Siege”; and in the West Bank against the settlements, confiscation of lands, and Israeli crimes. According to PCHR’s documentation, on the 65th Friday, 05 July 2019, the border area witnessed large participation from Palestinian civilians. The incidents during this week were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip: Approximately 16:00, thousands of civilians, including women and children, swarmed to the central tent of the Great March of Return, east of Jabalia, Abu Safiyah land in the northern Gaza Strip. The activities continued until 19:30 on the same day. Though the demonstrations were fully peaceful, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence deliberately and randomly fired live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters at the civilians. As a result, 18 were wounded: 7 with live bullets, 3 with teargas canisters and 8 with rubber bullets. There were 9 children among the injured, including Nazih ‘Adel Abu Salem (13), a deaf child, who was shot with a rubber bullet to the right foot.

Gaza City: At approximately 17:00, hundreds of civilians, including women and children, marched towards the central tent of the Great March of Return in eastern Malakah area. A few groups walked up to 50 meters from the border and attempted to throw stones at soldiers using slingshots. The activities continued until 19:00 on the same day. Despite the peaceful nature of the demonstrations, Israeli forces directly stationed along the border fence fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at the participants, wounding 7, including a child: 4 were shot with live bullets; and 3 were directly hit with teargas canisters. Among the wounded was Rami Ghassan Ahmed Salem (16), who was hit with a live bullet to the right foot.

Central Gaza Strip: Approximately 15:00, around 1200 participants (women, men, young men, elderlies, children and entire families) swarmed to the Return encampments, which are 400 meters away from the border fence with Israel in eastern al-Buriaj. Hundreds peacefully approached the border fence in the vicinity of and north of Nabhan area, south of Um Hassania area, 30 – 250 meters away from the border fence. The young men threw stones at Israeli forces stationed there; the latter responded with live ammunition and teargas canisters. Also, an Israeli drone fired teargas canisters on the camp’s central gathering area. The Israeli forces further pumped wastewater at the protestors. The clashes, which continued until 19:30, resulted in the injury of 28 protestors, including 8 children, 3 women and a journalist; 21 injures resulted from the injury of live bullets and their shrapnel, 5 with rubber bullets and 2 were directly shot with tear gas canisters. The journalist identified as Sami Jamal Musran (34), a photojournalist at al-Aqsa TV Channel from al-Nuseirat, was shot with a rubber bullet to the chest while wearing his “PRESS” flak jacket. Fortunately, Musran was not hurt and received treatment on the spot.

Khan Younis: Approximately 1500 civilians participated in the protests organized in Khuza’ah, east of Khan Younis where speeches were delivered and national songs were chanted. Meanwhile, dozens of protesters approached the border fence, and attempted to throw stones at the Israeli soldiers sheltered in military vehicles behind sand berms along the border. Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters at the protesters, injuring 16 civilians, including 2 children and 2 paramedics; 9 of which were transferred to hospitals. Five civilians shot with live bullets and shrapnel, 5 with rubber bullets and 6 with teargas canisters directly targeting them. One of the children, Rami Mustafa Khalil Barikh (13), was seriously injured in the head by a teargas canister and his condition was deemed critical while Hamdi Hani al-Hendi (13), was hit with a rubber bullet to the left leg. The 2 wounded paramedics, who work at Watan Medical Team were identified as Nahlah As’ad Ahmed Jarghoun (25), who was hit with a tear gas canister to the left foot, and Mustafa Khalid Mohammed (21), who was shot with a tear gas canister to the right side of the abdomen. Dozens of civilians, including paramedics, also suffered teargas inhalation.

Rafah: At approximately 17:00, around 1500 civilians participated in the protests east of Shoka village, east of Rafah. The gathering witnessed lively speeches, folklore and scout songs. Meanwhile, dozens of protesters approached the border fence and threw stones. The Israeli soldiers used live and rubber bullets and teargas canisters against the protestors. The incidents, which continued until 19:30, resulted in the injury of 26 civilians, including 13 children, 3 women and a journalist; 2 shot with live bullets, 18 with rubber bullets and 6 with targeted teargas canisters. The journalist sustained minor wounds in his left leg when hit with a teargas canister and was identified as Atta Bassel Mahmoud Fujo (22). Doctors classified 2 civilians’ injuries between moderate and minor while 6 others were transferred to Abu Yusuf al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah and Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

At approximately 13:30 on Friday afternoon, 05 July 2019, Palestinians from Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah organized their peaceful weekly protest, and then headed to the eastern village entrance that has been closed for 15 years in favor of “Kedumim” The demonstrators chanted national slogans demanding end of the occupation and protesting the Israeli forces’ crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The protestors threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms while the soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 4 civilians shot with rubber bullets (Names of the wounded civilians are available at PCHR)

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 07:30 on Friday, 05 July 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, chased, opened fire and pumped water at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, the fishermen fled fearing for their lives. No casualties or material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Saturday, 06 July 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence east of al-Shawkah village, in the southern Gaza Strip, fired sound bombs at Palestinian farmers near Sofa military site, forcing them to leave the area.

At approximately 02:20 on Monday 08 July 2019, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Taleb Eghbarah (38) amidst firing rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, he was shot with a rubber bullet to the left leg and taken to Dr. Darwish Nazal Governmental Hospital in Qalqiliyah for treatment.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 09 July 2019, Israeli forces stationed at Salem military checkpoint, west of Jenin, opened fire at Jalal Mahmoud Husein Jalghoum (50), from Jalqamous village, wounding him at the lower limbs and then arrested him. The Israeli forces claimed that he tried to throw a Molotov Cocktail at soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. He was taken to a hospital in Israel. It turned out later that Jalal suffers from psychological and mental illness.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, Israeli forces stationed off shore, west of al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence, in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at agricultural fields and Palestinian shepherds, east of al-Fukhari and Khuza’ah. The shooting continued for few minutes, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions and Arrests

Israeli forces made 75 incursions in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which they raided and searched houses, terrifying and attacking residents. There were incidents where Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets, as well as tear gas canisters. As a result, 51 civilians, including 6 children, were arrested while many others sustained bruises. The Israeli forces further arrested 4 civilians at temporary checkpoints in the West Bank.

Thursday, 04 July 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Nabil Sabah (22) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Jamal al-Zubeidi (19) and Abdullah Mohammed Jalamnah (21) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Barqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Ashraf (34) and Nasser Zedan Mohammed al-Jada’a (32) and then arrested them.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Wad village in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. they raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Orabi Mahmoud al-Resheq (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces arrested Madlin ‘Ammar ‘Essa (26), Director of (al-Aqsa Envoys) Project at the Aqsa Association for the care of Islamic endowments and sanctuaries, at al-Asbat Gate in East Jerusalem’s Old City. Ms. Essa was taken to al-Mascobiyah center in the occupied East Jerusalem for investigation. The next day, she was conditionally released and banned from entering al-Aqsa Mosque for 1 month.

Israeli forces carried out (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Ourta, Tal and Beit Furik villages in Nablus; Halhoul, Beit al-Roush, Beit ‘Omrah, Beit ‘Awa villages in Hebron.

Friday, 05 July 2019:

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron and stationed in al-Matinah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mos’ab Mohammed al-Hour (35) and then arrested him.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Silah al-Harithiyah village, west of Jenin; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Sa’ir and Karza villages in Hebron.

Saturday, 06 July 2019:

At approximately 00:00, Israeli forces moved into the central neighborhood in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to the family of Ibrahim Ahmed al-Zahgal (14) and then ordered the family to surrender him, although he was not at home. The soldiers detained Ibrahim’s father (43) for few hours inside the police vehicle to pressurize him. Later, al-Zahgal surrendered to the Israeli forces, who heavily beat him and took him to a detention center in the city.

At approximately 13:00, Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Anwar Jamjoum (18) and Nassar Jamjoum (19), who were near al-Rahmah Gate, east of al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem’s Old City, taking them to a detention center.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli forces stationed at Za’tarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Mohamed ‘Abed al-Latif Mohamed As’ad Khalaf (27), from Burqeen village in western Jenin, and took him to an unknown destination.

At approximately 23:00, Israeli forces arrested Fadi ‘Ali ‘Edwan (34), from Qalandia refugee camp, while present near Dir ‘Ammar camp, claiming that he carried out a run- over attack near Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. It should be noted that Fadi is Mohamed ‘Ali ‘Edawn’s brother, who was executed by the Israeli forces near Kafur ‘Aqab village on 02 April 2019.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Deir al-‘Asal and al-Shoyoukh villages and Dura in Hebron.

Sunday, 07 July 2019

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ahmed Wa’el al-Tal (26) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed al-Kar (35) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer Yazid al-‘Amour (23) and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 20:00, Israeli forces arrested Ahmed Mohammed Darwish (21) near al-‘Isawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, taking him to “Salah Eden” police center for investigation.

Around the same time, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint near al-‘Aroub refugee camp arrested Mohamed ‘Abed al-‘Aziz Sharouf (30), from Noba village, west of Hebron.

Israeli forces carried out (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Barta’a village, southwest of Jenin; Salem and Beit Dajan villages, east of Nablus; al-Fawar refugee camp; al-Shoyoukh, Deir al-‘Asal and al0Mawreq villages in Hebron.

Monday, 08 July 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then handed summonses to 7 civilians, from Zama’ra Family namely; Mohammed (22), Baha’ (19), Saber (24), Mohammed W. (26), Ahmed (28), Sajd (22) and Anan (21).to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested 4 civilians namely; Abdul Jabbar Mohammed Ahmed Jarrar (53), Mohammed Ahmed Mahmoud Souqeya (43), Khaled Mohammed Amin al-Hajj (51), and Nidal Hashem Bahjat Abd al-Hadi (50).

At the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses from which they arrested 3 civilians namely; Majdi Raja Mahmoud Abu al-Haija (45), Ibrahim Hasan Ali Jaber (53), and Joma’a Asa’ad Khalifa Abu Jabal (48).

At approximately 02:15, Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mahmoud Abdullah Abdul Rahman Qasrawi (35) and Sultan Ahmed Mohammed Khalaf (40) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Salem village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Obadiah Kamal Jabour (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Dan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Allam Mohammed Fo’ad ‘Ahed Salah (45) and Maher Tahseen Nayef ‘Abed (40) and then arrested them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Zabuba village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hasan Mahmoud Ahmed al-Zaghel (53) and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in al-Issawiyah village, northeast of East Jerusalem under the continued collective punishment policy for the 4th consecutive week. They raided and searched dozens of houses by blowing up their doors, causing fear among their residents. They arrested 8 civilians including a girl and 2 children namely; Bara’a Wael Mahmoud (20), Walid Zeyad Obaid (17), Mohammed Ramzy Mhaisen (15), Mohammed Zakarya Alian (19), Majd Mousa Halaiqa (26), ‘Ali Mohammed Obaid (19), Saleh Bader Abu Asab (19) and Yazan Ayman Obaid (20).

At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Lo’ay Mansour ‘Edwan (25) and the arrested him.

At approximately 16:00, Israeli forces moved into the central neighborhood in Silwan village, south of East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a number of houses after which they arrested Mohammed Mazen Shuweiki (7) and Mahmoud ‘Ezz Eden Shuweiki (11).

Israeli forces carried out (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir and Beit Ummer villages in Hebron; Qalqiliyah; ‘Azzoun, al-Nabi Elias villages and ‘Ezbat al-Tabib in Qalqiliyah; al-Zawiyah village, west of Salfit.

Tuesday, 09 July 2019:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Ertas village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ehab Mohammed Banourah ‘Ayesh (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit ‘Awa village, southwest of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’tasem Fareq Masalmah (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Fawar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hazem Mohammed Abu Kifah (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Sheikh neighborhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khader Edrees (48) and then arrested his sons ‘Adnan (22) and Tareq (23).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Badras village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Malek Na’im Marar (29), a sergeant at the Palestinian National Security Service, and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested Ahmed al-Shakhshir (27) and Sami Hani Abdul Sattar al-Ma’ani (28).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Abdul Karim Hammad (21) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Taha Zahed ‘Armoush (28) and then arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces established a military checkpoint at ‘Araba village intersection, south of Jenin, where they stopped Palestinians’ vehicles and checked their IDs. The Israeli forces then arrested Islam al-Shalabi (22), from Jenin, and took him to an unknown destination.

Israeli forces carried out (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Sa’ir, Beit Ummer, al-‘Aroub refugee camp and Beit Marsam villages in Hebron.

Wednesday, 03 July 2019:

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Bassam Mohammed ‘Atiyah Shushah (38) and Mohammed Sabri Sa’eed Shushah (33) and the arrested them.

At approximately 19:00, large Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Samir Obeid (21), who was killed by Israeli forces 2 weeks ago in ‘Obeid neighborhood. According to Mohammed Abu al-Hams, Member of the Follow-up Committee in al-‘Issawiyah village, Israeli forces moved into ‘Obeid neighborhood, destroyed ‘Obeid’s memorial statute, which was established in the place of his death using hand tools. They also forcibly prevented the residents from approaching the area. Abu al-Hams added that the Israeli forces attempted to break into the house, but failed after the residents confronted them. During their withdrawal, the Israeli forces attacked young men, women and elderlies firing rubber bullets and sound bombs at them randomly. As a result, 4 civilians injured and were taken to medical clinics to receive medical treatment. Na’im Hamdan (63), a diabetic, fainted after being beaten and sustained bruises after soldiers forcibly handcuffed him. Moreover, 3 civilians sustained tear gas inhalation and burns after being pepper-sprayed. Israeli forces also arrested and beat Mos’ab Amin Moheisen (16), causing him bruises and Mohammed Abu Sbaih (17) and both were taken to Salah Eden Police Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces carried out (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron and Surif villages north of the city; Howaah village, south of Nablus.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem Demolitions and attacks on civilian property for settlement expansion



At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 04 July 2019, the Israeli Municipality staff backed by Israeli police officers moved into several neighborhoods in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. According to Fakhri Abu Diyab, Spokesperson of the Committee for Defending Lands and Facilities in Silwan village, the municipality staff distributed dozens of demolition notices to the residents of Wadi Qaddoum and al-Bostan neighborhoods, claiming that their houses are built on lands that belong to the Israeli Municipality. He added that these multi-story houses were built many years ago and their owners pay fines to the municipality. He also said that the municipality is planning to demolish 100 housing units in al-Bostan neighborhood in order to establish a new park. It should be highlighted that residents have exhausted all legal channels to defer the Israeli municipality from demolishing their houses over the course of the past 14 years.

Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied by officers of the Israeli Civil Administration and backed by military construction vehicles moved into Kherbit al-Dakika in southern Hebron and raided a natural reserve, where they uprooted hundreds of trees, demolished 4 wells and confiscated barbed wires, under the pretext of being a military training area.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and officers of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Zaif area in southern Hebron. They raided a construction site belonging to ‘Issa ‘Ali Khalil Abu ‘Arram (40) and confiscated a truck as well as construction materials under the pretext of working near Bypass Road (60) without prior permission.

At approximately 05:00 on Monday, 08 July 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and officers of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Qatie’ area in northern Hebron. The military vehicles demolished the concrete foundations of a 140-sqaure-meters house belonging to Mohamed Khalil ‘Abed al-Fattah Sabarnah, under the pretext of non-licensing in area C. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities notified Mohamed to stop construction works on 07 April 2019, and handed him a 7-day demolition notice on 08 June 2019.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and officers of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Kherbit Bani Dar in southern Hebron. Israeli soldiers were deployed in the area and the Israeli Civil Administration officers dismantled a 400-sqaure-meter barrack belonging to Hussain Ahmed al-Jamal (38) and confiscated it, under the pretext of non-licensing. The barrack was made of tin plates and used as a garage.

At approximately 11:00 on Tuesday, 09 July 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and officers of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Kherbit al-Bierouq in southern Hebron, where a 20-sqaure-meter agricultural room belonging to Rashid Suliman Abu Hadeed (93) was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing. In a sudden move, the Israeli authorities gave residents 4-day demolition notices, denying them sufficient time to challenge the decision within legal routes.

At approximately 10:00 on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, Israeli forces backed by military construction vehicles and Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into al-Ras area in western Hebron, where a 200-sqaure-meter barrack belonging to Daib Mostafa al-Batran (40) was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

After 25 years of legal battles between Siyam family and al-Elad Settlement Association over property rights of an estate in Wadi Helwa neighborhood in Silwan village, Israeli courts gave a verdict in favor of the settlement. On Wednesday, 10 July 2019, Israeli soldiers forcibly evicted the family, and emptied the estate, while settlers attacked the Palestinian villagers. On 07 July 2019, the Israeli Supreme Court refused a petition filed by Siyam family to freeze and delay the decision issued by the District Court in late June. The eviction was carried out before the scheduled Supreme Court session to decide on the land’s ownership, noting that Siyam family provided documents proving their claim to the land.

Israeli Settler Violence;

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 07 July 2019, Israeli settlers moved into the western neighborhood of ‘Ortah village, southeast of Nablus. They attacked and punctured 10 tires of Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, in addition to vandalizing houses and vehicles with racist slurs (A complete list of damage available).

At approximately 14:15 on Wednesday, 10 July 2019, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Yitzhar” settlement, set fire to civilians’ lands in Bureen and Hawarah villages, south of Nablus. As a result, at least 1500 fruitful olive trees were burned in Karm sleem, al-Romana and al-Kharnaq areas. The Chairman of Bureen village Council said that the Israeli forces used a firefighting helicopter to extinguish the fires.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

The Gaza Strip

As the Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip enters its 14th consecutive year this July, severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of persons and goods enhance the de facto separation of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The implications of the continued closure policy have been catastrophic for the economic, cultural and social rights of the Gaza Strip population. As a result, unemployment rates have reached over 52%, 72% among the youth (15 – 24). According to the Household Expenditure and Consumption Survey, released by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) in 2018, more than half of its population (2 million) are poor (53%) and approximately 68% are food insecure.

The most significant implications of the continued Israeli closure of the Gaza Strip are:

Movement of goods and persons to and from the Gaza Strip is restricted on all three functioning crossings: Rafah border crossing, under Egyptian control; Beit Hanoun “Erez” checkpoint and Karm Abu-Salem Commercial Crossing, under Israeli control.

The Rafah Border Crossing operates only 5 days a week with severe limitation on travel of persons (300 travelers/day).

Beit Hanoun checkpoint, designated for the movement of persons, is under severe restrictions for exit and entry of the Gaza Strip. Only limited categories are issued Israeli permits to cross the checkpoint after an exhausting and lengthy security process that may subject civilians to the threat of arrest and often blackmail by Israeli forces.[1]

Karm Abu-Salem crossing, designated for the movement of goods, bans the export of Gaza Strip products, except for agricultural goods. Also, Israeli forces continue the 12-year ban on the import of 118 goods considered as “dual-use items.” [2] While Israeli authorities announced on Friday, 05 July 2019, that 18 of the banned dual-use items would be allowed into the Gaza Strip; the operating officers at Karm Abu-Salem crossing denied receiving new instructions in this regard.

Electricity crisis: with power cuts of at least 12 hours a day, the electricity crisis continues to haunt the Gaza Strip and paralyze all sectors of life, including health, education, the economy and the environment. According to the Gaza Power Authority, the Strip needs at least 500 megawatts of electricity for normal use during this time of the year; however, only 195 megawatts are available (120 from Israel and 75 from the local power plant).

Naval blockade: Israel continues to restrict movement within the Gaza Sea, primarily on fishing. Despite imposing a 15-nautical-mile restricted fishing area, Israeli forces launch daily attacks on fishermen while at sea even within 1 – 6 nautical miles, including shootings, arrests and confiscation of fishing boats and equipment. It also restricts the import of necessary fishing equipment.

This week, Israeli forces denied the Rafah Services football team from going to the West Bank via Beit Hanoun Checkpoint for the Palestine Football Championship 2018-2019 final. The game was postponed indefinitely pending permits for the players.

The West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli forces continue to strangle West Bankers with continued restrictions on their freedom of movement, especially with frequent checkpoints between governorates. Currently, 92 permanent military checkpoints exist along the connecting roads between West Bank governorates, some of which have permanent military presence and others are staffed irregularly. Some of these checkpoints act as a terminal into Israel, even though they are located within Palestinian territory.

It should be highlighted that Israel continues to corporatize and privatize its occupation of the Palestinian territory by contracting military security corporations who operate checkpoints with fully armed civilian guards; yet, they act under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense.

Israeli occupation’s presence in the West Bank is not limited to permanent checkpoints, as temporary checkpoints are haphazardly erected across the territory on a daily basis. These temporary checkpoints impede traffic between Palestinian cities, with illegal searches of civilian vehicles and long wait times. These temporary checkpoints are used to ambush civilians as hundreds of arrests are reported at these checkpoints annually.

This week, Israeli forces established 113 temporary checkpoint across the West Bank and arrested four Palestinian civilians.

Additionally, with the ongoing closure of 30 key roads in the West Bank, Palestinian’s’ freedom of movement is heavily restricted especially in areas adjacent to the illegal Israeli settlements.

Israel allows holders of West Bank IDs (men over 55 and women over 50) to access East Jerusalem without a pre-issued permit; nonetheless, they have to undergo security checks.

In terms of the movement of Palestinians to and from the occupied territory via King Hussein Bridge, Israeli forces continue to impose security measures that threaten the wellbeing of civilians by forcing them to go through a body-search machine that subjects them to harmful radiations. It is also a common practice to arrest civilians at the crossing or deny them travel.

[1] For more information on Israeli violations of the right to the freedom of movement, please see PCHR monthly updates “State of Gaza Strip’s Crossing”: https://pchrgaza.org/en/?cat=65

Nazi Israel, Palestine