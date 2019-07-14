Syrian army units repel foreign terrorists’ large-scale attack in Hama

Posted on by martyrashrakat

HAMA, IDLEB, (ST)_ Syrian army units have repelled a large-scale attack launched by terrorist groups on Hmamiyat town axis in the northern countryside of Hama where many terrorists were killed and injured.

According to the Syrian news agency (SANA), the attack was launched by foreign terrorists and a fierce clash erupted between them and the Syrian army units.

“Armored cars and vehicles for terrorists were destroyed,” SANA said, asserting that the terrorist attackers were inflicted heavy losses.

The terrorists had got the cars and the sophisticated weapons from the Turkish regime and they pushed foreign suicide bombers to start the attack in order to capture Hmamiyat hill, but the army units foiled their plan and repelled the attack.

Recently, Local sources affirmed that the Turkish regime provided al-Nusra Front terrorists and affiliated groups with armored cars and anti-missiles weapons in order to attack Syrian army posts to break through army’s frontlines.

Moreover, Syrian army units continued to target terrorist groups’ movements and hideouts in Ariha and Ma’arret al-No’aman areas in the southern countryside of Idleb, killing and injuring many terrorists.

