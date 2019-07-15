What Happened Behind the Scenes of the Interview With Sayyed Nasrallah? ماذا دار في كواليس اللقاء مع نصرالله؟

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Imad Marmal – Al-Joumhouriya Newspaper

The televised interview with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah carried a lot of connotations due to the positions and sensitive information that it revealed. But not everything appeared on air. There are things that unfolded behind the scenes. The full picture would be incomplete without these details.

At around 7:00 pm Friday evening, the Al-Manar crew began its journey to the location where the interview with Sayyed [Hassan Nasrallah] was to be conducted. The security measures adopted for this particular interview were the same as those on other occasions. Black curtains covered the windows of the cars used, making it impossible to know the route the vehicles took and their final destination.

Remarkably, at each stop, the security detail of the party [Hezbollah] was very polite with us and apologized for any inconvenience those precautionary measures caused. Perhaps the enthusiasm of conducting the long-awaited interview with Sayyed at a time of great complexity and vital issues contributed to alleviating the stress caused by those necessary security measures. In addition, the security escorts were courteous, making it easier and adding a level of smoothness to the whole process. Not long after departure, we arrived at the location chosen for the interview. It was a large hall. A part of it was allocated for the studio where the episode would be broadcast. On the other side, there was a reception hall lined with sofas and a table in the middle that was filled with teacups, plates of sweets, dates, walnuts and raisins.

We were immediately received by Sayyed’s aides and warmly welcomed. Meanwhile, the crew was finalizing details concerning the studio, which was “engineered” in a way that suits the status of the interviewee and the memories of the July war. The walls were decorated with Quranic verses and pictures that captured the experiences of the war and its different stages.

At about 8:30, Nasrallah arrived with a smile that showed an early indication of his satisfaction. After an exchange of handshakes and hugs, Sayyed entered the studio, examining it and expressing his opinion regarding some of its features. Before zero hour, he sat on the seat allotted for him to test it. He noticed that it was not comfortable enough and suggested replacing it with a more suitable one.

Minutes before the interview was about to start, Sayyed addressed us.

“Tonight I will surprise the “Israelis” with a plan that will show them that they are exposed to the rockets of the resistance,” he said.

At that moment, we were confident that the interview would be exceptional. The leader of the crew was quick to ask the cameraman to zoom into the map as Nasrallah began to explain its content.

We asked Nasrallah about his health. He assured us that he is fine. We told him that he appeared to be keen in trying to reduce his weight. He smiled and replied that there was a “breach” during the month of Ramadan when his weight increased a little more than the limit approved.

It’s nine o’clock. The interview is now live on air. It starts with remembering the July anniversary and the equations it set. Nasrallah did not wait long to send messages to the “Israeli” entity. During the first break, one of Sayyed’s aides walked in and presented him with initial reactions to his positions, especially among the “Israelis”. He pointed out that “some circles within “Israel” called his speech the ‘map speech’.” Nasrallah seemed delighted, hinting that the first ‘salvo’ of his messages hit its target.

As the discussion resumed, Nasrallah returns to addressing the challenges facing the region and Lebanon, as he continues to draw the strategic equations.

During the second break, Sayyed catches his breath as he sips on a glass of carrot juice. As the interview resumes, he picks up where he left off. Three and a half hours later, the curtains falls on Nasrallah’s longest interview. The people around him begin to give their impressions about the interview while signs of satisfaction and fulfillment appeared on his face despite the lengthy exchange. After chatting about the content of the episode and its potential effects, Sayyed allows the room to take personal photos with him. In the meantime, one of the attendees brought up the question of the official exams and their results. Nasrallah did not miss the opportunity to make a funny remark.

“If my son had achieved an excellent result, some would have linked it to Hezbollah’s strength and its weapons,” he said. “I am satisfied with him just passing. This is better.”

Sayyed bids us farewell and then departs smoothly. As for us, we return the same way we came using the same procedures and measures.

حملت المقابلة التلفزيونية مع الامين العام لـ»حزب الله» السيد حسن نصرالله كثيراً من الدلالات، بفعل المواقف والمعلومات الحسّاسة التي انطوت عليها. لكن ما ظهر على الهواء ليس كل شيء، إذ انّ الكواليس تخفي في جعبتها تفاصيل، لا يكتمل المشهد من دونها.

نحو السابعة مساء الجمعة الماضي، إنطلقت الرحلة نحو اللقاء التلفزيوني مع «السيد» عبر قناة «المنار». الإجراءات الأمنية هي نفسها في مثل هذه المناسبات، لجهة تبديل السيارات أكثر من مرة، وفي أكثر من مكان. الستائر السوداء تغطي نوافذ السيارات المستخدمة، بحيث يستحيل عليك معرفة معالم المناطق التي يتمّ عبورها أو تحديد موقع المحطة الأخيرة التي ستنتهي فيها «الجولة التمويهية». واللافت، أنّه عند كل محطة نزول وصعود، كان الاشخاص المكلفون من «الحزب» بمرافقتنا يتصرّفون بتهذيب فائق ويعتذرون عن اي إزعاج قد تتسبّب به التدابير الإحترازية والإلزامية. ولعلّ الحماسة لإجراء الحوار المُنتظر مع «السيد» في توقيت مفصلي ومزدحم بالملفات الحيوية، ساهمت في التخفيف من وطأة الإجراءات الضرروية. كذلك، فإنّ دماثة أخلاق المرافقين سهّلت الأمر، وأضفت نوعاً من السلاسة على مسار التنقّل. بعد مضي مدة ليست طويلة كثيراً على الانطلاق، وصلنا الى مكان إجراء المقابلة، وهو كناية عن قاعة واسعة خُصّص جزء منها للاستوديو الذي ستُبث منه الحلقة، بينما وُضع صالون للاستقبال في جانب آخر، حيث اصطفت بعض الكنبات، تتوسطها طاولة توزعت عليها أكواب الشاي وصحون ضمّت الحلوى والتمر والجوز والزبيب. على الفور، استقبلنا مساعدو «السيد» بكثير من الترحاب والحرارة، فيما كان فريق العمل يضع اللمسات الاخيرة على تفاصيل الاستوديو الذي تمّت «هندسته» بطريقة تتناسب وخصوصية الشخصية وذكرى حرب تموز، خصوصاً لناحية تزيين الجدران بالآيات القرآنية والصور المستقاة من تجربة الحرب ومراحلها. عند الثامنة والنصف تقريباً، وصل نصرالله ترافقه الابتسامة التي أظهرت مؤشراً مبكراً الى ارتياحه. بعد المصافحة والعناق، دخل «السيد» الى الاستوديو، مستطلعاً جزئياته ومبدياً رأيه في بعضها. جلس على المقعد المخصّص له لاختباره، قبل أن تدقّ ساعة الصفر، فلاحظ أنّه غير مريح كفاية، مقترحاً استبداله بآخر أكثر ملاءمة، وهكذا كان. دقائق قبل انطلاق الحوار، خاطبنا «السيد» قائلاً: «الليلة سأفاجئ الاسرائيليين بخارطة تُبيّن انكشافهم أمام صواريخ المقاومة». في تلك اللحظة، تأكّد لنا أنّ المقابلة ستكون استثنائية، فيما سارع مسؤول فريق العمل الى الطلب من المصور بأن تغوص الكاميرا في عمق الخارطة وتأخذها «كلوز»، حين يباشر نصرالله في عرضها وشرح محتواها. نسأل نصرالله عن صحته، فيُطمئن الى انّها جيدة. نقول له إنّه كان حريصاً على السعي الى خفض وزنه، فيجيب مبتسماً أنّ «خرقاً» حصل خلال شهر رمضان حين زاد وزني قليلاً عن الحد المرسوم. انها التاسعة. الحوار ينطلق مباشرة على الهواء من بوابة استعادة ذكرى حرب تموز والمعادلات التي أرستها، ونصرالله لا يتأخّر في توجيه الرسائل المدوّية الى الكيان الاسرائيلي. خلال الفاصل الاول، يدخل أحد مساعدي «السيد» ويعرض له ردود الفعل الأولية على مواقفه، ولاسيما في الداخل الاسرائيلي، مشيراً الى «أنّ بعض أوساط العدو أطلقت على كلامه تسمية خطاب الخارطة». تنفرج اسارير نصرالله، موحياً بأنّ «الصلية» الاولى من الرسائل أصابت هدفها. مع استئناف النقاش، يعود نصرالله الى محاكاة التحدّيات التي تواجه المنطقة ولبنان، مستكملاً رسم المعادلات الاستراتيجية. وأثناء استراحة الفاصل الثاني، يلتقط «السيد» أنفاسه مع كوب من عصير الجزر، قبل ان تدور محرّكات المقابلة مجدداً، ويستكمل ما كان قد بدأه. عقب ثلاث ساعات ونصف الساعة تقريباً، يُسدل الستار على أطول مقابلة أجراها نصرالله. يبادر المحيطون به الى إعطاء انطباعاتهم حولها، في وقت بدت علامات الارتياح والرضا على وجهه، على الرغم من الساعات الطويلة التي استغرقها الحوار. وبعد دردشة حول مضمون الحلقة ومفاعيلها المحتملة، يفسح «السيد» المجال لالتقاط الصور الشخصية معه. في هذه الأثناء، أعاد أحد الحاضرين طرح مسألة الامتحانات الرسمية ونتائجها، فلا يفوّت نصرالله الفرصة هنا كي يمرّر تعليقاً ظريفاً، بقوله وهو يضحك: «لو حقّق ابني نتيجة متفوقة لكان البعض سيربط ذلك بقوة «حزب الله وسلاحه». كان يكفي أن ينجح. هذا أفضل.» يودّعنا «السيد» ثم يغادر بانسيابية، قبل أن نسلك نحن طريق الإياب، وفق الآلية نفسها التي اعتُمدت في الذهاب، وقد سبقتنا الأصداء الى الداخل والخارج.

