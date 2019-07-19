America’s Agendas are in Decline

The Israeli entity reiterates its ruthlessness and aggression against Syria whenever it feels that the terrorist organizations that it trained and funded in cooperation with the United States and the colonial West are on the verge of being defeated. The more they feel that the destructive chaos that they spread is going to fall, the more Washington is in harmony with this aggressive entity and continues to support separatist militias and extremist organizations In Syria for the same purpose.

The two sides continue to create the pretexts of aggression, especially after the failure of the Bahrain workshop to achieve its goals of passing the sin of the century, which aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause under the cloak of development, peace and prosperity.

Not only did Trump’s aggressive administration attempt to legitimize the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Arab Golan through its decision, the recognition of the so-called Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan, but also encouraged the usurper to build more illegal settlements over its territory and build air fans to serve the settlers and applauded him when he attacked Syria under the pretext of the security of the racist entity.

The American failure in the Syrian scene, and even the whole region, prompted Washington to devise more aggressive policies that it believes serve its interests, such as declaring its intention to form a so-called maritime alliance comprising the Israeli entity and some oil monarchies seeking to free normalization with the latter. It is as if the idea of the Arab-Israel “NATO” does not want to leave the imagination of the neo-conservative in Washington.

From the alleged NATO, which did not see the light, to the new naval alliance through the policies of supporting terrorism and covering up the crimes of “Da’ish”, “Qasad” and ‘al -Nusra” and ending with the attempt to ignite the Arab Gulf with a new war that burns the green and the dry , the American strategy is reeling on the ropes of tricks, arrogance, lies and deceit and all kinds of misleading to achieve some of their suspicious agendas thanks to the steadfastness of the Syrians and the peoples of the entire resistance region.

In the north of Syria, the scene is clearer. The more Idlib’s liberation becomes closer, the greater the level of insomnia and anxiety at the terrorist system increases. The Turkish regime is trying to divert the Syrian Arab Army’s victories from its occupation by dealing with humanitarian situations. Washington is also repeating false accusations against the Syrian state under weak excuses and continuing to support the militias of the forces of separatism, whereas the sponsors of terrorism don’t realize that the Syrians will fold the pages of terrorism and the agendas of their operators, no matter how much it costs them.

Sharif Al -Khatib

Editor-in-Chief

sharifalkh@gmail.com