Israeli Gang Rape-The Horrific Details British Press Seems to Conceal.

JULY 19, 2019

Since the British press fails its duty here is a translation of a Ynet’s article about yesterday’s alleged rape of a British young woman by 12 Israelis

Prime suspect raped and called his friends to join the act, the British victim barely escaped

Horror in room 723:

The British tourist told the police in Cyprus how the 12 Israelis raped her one by one, and after escaping without clothes, they followed her. She claimed that the suspects ignored her pleas and photographed the attack. The Cypriot police collected findings and samples from the room and bodies (DNA) of the suspects.

She cried, tried to escape – but was mercilessly raped.

The police document filed yesterday (Thursday) at the Cyprus court paints a harsh picture of the horror of the 19-year-old British rape victim in room 723, Pambus Napa Rox Hotel in Ayia Napa. According to the police document, the young woman was summoned on the night of July 17 to the room of one of the suspects she met and had sex with in the days preceding the group rape. After a brief conversation, he treated her violently, raped her while ignoring refusal – he then invited his 11 friends who raped her one by one.

The young victim told the police that some of the suspects photographed the group rape on their mobile phones. Eleven phones were taken for inspection, but the police have not yet released their findings. So far, nine suspects admitted to being in the room at the time of the incident, and three others insist that they were not involved.

The 19-year-old British tourist testified that she knew two of the suspects three days before the group rape and that she had sex with one of them (defined as “suspect number 1”) at least twice during the vacation. Yesterday, after talking again, she was invited to the room of one of them for another intimate meeting – but he treated her violently. She asked him to stop. The young woman said that the Israeli youth ignored her pleas and continued his actions against her will.

As the young man continued to force himself on the tourist – he invited 11 of his roommates, who were gathered around the bed. According to the police document, the young man committed sodomy on the young Brit while his friends raped her one by one. According to the police document, only some of them used contraception.

The Cypriot police notes in its report that at one point the young man who invited his friends tried to hold on to her legs so that she could not resist his friends. After she tried to free herself from their grasp, the young woman managed to escape from the room naked. The young (israeli) man who initiated the rape, according to the local police, began to follow her along with some of his friends.

According to the police report, the British girl met her friends after fleeing the room and described the horrors she was subject to. The friends took her to the hotel clinic, and from there they called the local police. The British tourist was evacuated to the hospital, where she underwent a rape test.

The police report shows that the young man changed his version and confessed that he had sex with the British woman along with another friend, but insisted that there was no one else besides them. In the course of the interrogation, the suspect changed his version again, and confessed to the interrogators that additional members were present in the room.

Police investigators arrived at the suspect’s room, who first denied any connection to the British girl, and collected 18 condoms, including five used ones, four bedsheets and samples from the carpet in the room. The police said it would compare the DNA samples taken from all suspects to findings found in the hotel room.

Two of the suspects were bruised, according to the police, resulted from fight that broke out with other tourists at the hotel after the rape.

https://www.ynet.co.il/articles/0,7340,L-5553294,00.html

