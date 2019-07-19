Some of the Tales of Patience & Victory

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Akram Barakat *

During the brutal Zionist aggression against Lebanon in July 2006, His Eminence Sheikh Akram Barakat was on a special mission to Syria.

The mission covered more than one dossier, including following up on the issue of the displaced. He was keen on looking after the people of resistance in the home of the resistance. His Eminence took honorable stances that must be recorded, remembered and used as a lesson. He chose to talk to Al-Ahed news about some of those. They begin with the following:

They will triumph, not the Ummah

In the middle of the July 2006 war, the decision was made to meet His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Said al-Bouti.

Sheikh al-Bouti’s home in Damascus was not on the ground floor. It was a few stories higher. So it was necessary to climb an old staircase in a small building. We didn’t have to take the stairs because there was no electricity. There was no power outage – the sort we are used to in Lebanon. But we took the stairs because there was no elevator in that building.

Sheikh al-Bouti and one other gentleman received me in his small, modest reception room, welcoming me with his usual smile. One of his sons was with him. He had inherited his father’s kind features and calmness.

I began by thanking him for his supportive attitude towards the resistance, which stems from the purity of the heart and foresight. I made a distinction between him and the Saudi Sheikh Ibn al- Uthaymeen, who at that time forbade prayers for the resistance. The sheikh told me about his position on Shia Muslims as a Sunni scholar who was committed to what he believes.

He surprised me when he asked:

Do Shiites have a special project contrary to what they declare, as many claim, and therefore their motive does not stem from loyalty to Allah Almighty?

Suddenly the voice of the sheikh shuddered. His facial features changed, and as if talking to himself aloud, he said:

Is it possible that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is unfaithful? Is it right for me – a person sitting comfortably on this couch – to be wondering about his sincerity, while he is now on the battlefield? I wonder where Sayed Hassan is now?

The old sheikh started crying, shedding tears. His son had to intervene to calm him down from that sincere, innate and emotional outburst.

But the Sheikh continued his speech. Shedding tears, with the hoarseness in his voice and the trembling of his slim body, he said,

“Oh, how I wish I was one of Sayyed Hassan’s fingers!”

I do not know! Perhaps during his speech, he remembered Sayyed’s finger that gave the latter power while moving it during the Takbeer of Ihram [the utterance of Allahu akbar in prayer]. This power made the enemy tremble when he [Sayyed Nasrallah] waves his finger during his speeches. This finger is the Finger of Tawheed, the finger of threat, the finger of Tawalli and the finger of Tabbari. It is the finger of eminence and beauty.

The old scholar was not satisfied with mere words, but expressed his wish to meet Sayyed in a special meeting to kiss the grip of power, which is purified by the ablution of the knowledgeable, and the hand holding the sword that is defending the nation.

“Since the beginning of this war, I have traveled to Homs to meet one of the righteous awliya. I asked him to pray for the resistance in Lebanon. He replied: O Sheikh Said, since the beginning of this war, I have been repeating a special prayer for the victory of the resistance. Rejoice Sheikh Said. They will triumph, and not the Ummah,” Sheikh al-Bouti continued saying while shedding sincere tears.

After that, we bid the old Sheikh farewell. He made us feel ashamed because he refused to bid us farewell from his home. He walked us to the car despite his old age and his great stature, not to mention the added difficulty of going up and down the stairs without an elevator.

This was the degree of his morality. This is his love for Sayyed. The latter was deeply affected when I told him what happened in Damascus.

When I heard about the martyrdom of Sheikh al-Bouti while giving a religious lesson in a mosque, I was not surprised. After all, martyrdom suits him.

From Sayyed Hassan to Sayyed Hassan

A Syrian woman in her 70s went to a center for the Islamic Resistance Support Association. She opened her bag and took out a large swath of money in Syrian currency. She gave it to the representative of the Association, saying: “This is a donation for the Islamic Resistance.”

The representative was surprised by this amount of money, as the woman did not look rich. He could not help himself and asked her the reason behind her donation. She replied confidently and calmly:

“Today I received my full pension, and I came to donate it to the resistance. It deserves it more than me.”

The representative of the association was surprised by what she said. That act made him emotional as he listened to her near the blessed Sayyeda Zainab shrine. Holding his pen, he asked the honorable lady:

“Would you kindly tell me your name so I can write it down on the receipt of the donation?”

She replied with pride:

“Write, From Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Our women are in the service of your women

I was contacted by a Syrian deputy from the People’s Council. He asked me to come to one of the buildings in al-Sham. He mentioned that these buildings were allocated for the families of the Mujahideen in the Islamic Resistance.

I arrived with the deputy and toured a new building, which was equipped with modern furniture. To my surprise, a cinema was set up, a cafeteria filled with things children love, and a prayer room equipped with clay tablets [Turbah] for prostration [sajda].

The ‘Sunni’ deputy carried the sajda tablet towards me and asked: Are these good?

What surprised me more is what I saw next-door to that building. There was a small playground for children. Alongside it was a Shawarma restaurant.

As we left the building, I noticed a few buses. The deputy told me that they were in the service of the Mujahideen’s families whenever they wished to travel to Damascus.

I thanked the deputy, asking him to convey my thanks to the person who came up with this idea and kind initiative. His answer was: This initiative is the least we can do for the families of the Mujahideen who are fighting the “Israeli” enemy in Lebanon and defend the whole nation. We hope to make the children of the Mujahideen and their wives comfortable, including in matters related to services. We do not want the wives of the Mujahideen to tire themselves, so “our women will serve the women of the men of God.”

I am one of those women

Hours after the resounding victory of the July war, the Iranian ambassador to Damascus called me to ask me to attend a political celebration in the Syrian capital on the occasion of this divine victory. I arrived to the hall and found that it was filled with diverse political figures from more than one Arab and Islamic country.

His Eminence Sheikh al-Akhtari, the veteran Iranian Ambassador, informed me of the program of the celebration. The program included a speech by the Minister of Awqaf in Syria and another by the General Mufti. He asked me to speak on behalf of the Islamic Resistance and the Islamic Republic of Iran. I thought quickly about what was appropriate to say in this forum, and I thought that the speech should be about the culture of the resistance, which is what made this great divine victory possible. During my speech, I recalled some of the moments I experience in al-Sham with the beloved Syrian people during the war. One of the things I mentioned was my aforementioned exchange with the Syrian deputy who told me: “We do not want the wives of the Mujahideen to tire themselves, so our women will serve the wives of the resistance fighters.”

When the ceremony ended, many of the attendees came to congratulate me. One of the attendees was a middle-aged woman. She told me with tears in her eyes: “I am a deputy in the Syrian People’s Council. And I was one of those women you spoke about. I had the honor of serving the wives of the resistance fighters.”

* Cultural Assistant to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

بقلم سماحة الشيخ الدكتور أكرم بركات*

خلال العدوان الصهيوني الغاشم على لبنان في تموز 2006، كان سماحة الشيخ أكرم بركات حاضرًا في سوريا على مدار الأيام، في مهمّة غاية في التميّز، ترتبط بأكثر من ملف، بينها متابعة شؤون النازحين هناك، فكان حريصًا على أهل المقاومة في ديار المقاومة. وكانت لسماحة الشيخ مشاهدات مشرِّفة، لا بد من تدوينها، واستذكارها، لتكون درسًا وعِبرة، خص موقع “العهد” الإخباري بها، ومن هنا تبدأ:

* هم سينتصرون وليس الأمّة

في منتصف حرب تموز/ يوليو من العام 2006 كان القرار بلقاء سماحة العلامة الشيخ د. محمد سعيد البوطي.

لم يكن المنزل الدمشقي للشيخ البوطيّ متاخمًا للأرض، بل كان يرتفع عنها بضعة طوابق، لذا كان لا بدّ من الصعود على الدّرجات القديمة لذلك المبنى الصّغير، لا لانقطاع التيّار الكهربائيّ، كما اعتدنا في لبنان، بل لعدم وجود مصعد في تلك البناية.

مع أحد السّادة الأجلاء استقبلني الشيخ البوطيّ في صالونه الصّغير المتواضع مرحِّبًا بابتسامته المعهودة وإلى جانبه أحد أبنائه، وقد ورث من أبيه ملامح الطّيبة، وهدوء النفس.

الشيخ البوطي رحمه الله:

هل من الصحيح أن أتساءلَ ـ أنا الجالس المرتاح على هذه الكنبة ـ عن إخلاصه، بينما هو الآن في ساحة الحرب؟

ابتدأتُ الكلام بشكره على موقفه الداعم للمقاومة، المنطلق من طهارة قلب، وبصيرة عقل، مميّزًا بينه وبين الشيخ ابن عثيمين السعودي الذي حرّم في ذلك الوقت الدعاء للمقاومة.

بادرني الشيخ بالحديث عن موقفه من المسلمين الشيعة، بوصفه عالماً سُنّياً متمسّكًا بما يعتقده، وفاجأني بطرحه لتساؤل لديه:

هل للشيعة مشروع خاصّ، خلاف ما يُعلنون، كما يُروِّج لذلك الكثيرون، وبالتالي، لا ينطلقون من دافع الاخلاص لله عزّ وجلّ؟

فجأة تلجلج صوت الشيخ، وتغيَّرت معالم وجهه، وأخذ يقول، كمن يتحدث مع نفسه بصوت عال:

هل يعقل أن يكون السيّد حسن نصر الله غير مُخْلِص؟ هل من الصحيح أن أتساءلَ ـ أنا الجالس المرتاح على هذه الكنبة ـ عن إخلاصه، بينما هو الآن في ساحة الحرب؟ ترى أين يكون الآن السيد حسن؟

وأخذ الشيخ العجوز يبكي ذارفاً دموعاً كثيرة، ما استدعى نجله لأن يتدخَّل لتهدئته من نوبة تلك العاطفة الفطريّة الصادقة.

لكن الشيخ أكمل حديثه، مع ذرف الدموع، وبحة الصوت، وارتجاف الجسم النحيف:

“يا ليتني إصبعٌ من جسد السيّد حسن”.

لا أدري، لعلّه كان يتذكّر أثناء كلامه اصبع السيد الذي منحته حركته في تكبيرة الإحرام قوةً أصبح العدوّ يرتجف منه حينما يلوِّح به في خطبه، فهو إصبع التوحيد، وإصبع التهديد، هو إصبع التولي، وإصبع التبري، هو إصبع الجمال، وإصبع الجلال.

لم يكتف العالم المسنّ بتلك الكلمة، بل أردف معبِّرًا عن أمنيته في مقابلة السيِّد بلقاء خاص ليلثم قبضة القوّة، المطهَّرة بوضوء العارف، القابضة على زند السيف المدافع عن الأمّة.

وأكمل الشيخ البوطيّ حديثه، اللابس هذه المرّة معطف الصوفيّ، غير منقطع عن ذرف الدموع الصادقة التي اغتسلت بها روح هذا العالم السنّي، حتى أضحى صفوان أملس، لم تستطع أمطار المذهبيّة أن تستقرّ فيه، فقال:

“أنا، منذ بداية هذه الحرب، سافرت إلى حمص قاصداً أحد الأولياء الصالحين، وطلبت منه أن يدعو للمقاومة في لبنان، فإذا به يجيبني: يا شيخ سعيد، منذ بداية هذه الحرب أردّد وردًا خاصّاً لأجل انتصار المقاومة، أبشر يا شيخ سعيد، إنّهم سينتصرون وليس الأمّة”.

بعدها ودّعنا الشيخ بما أخجلنا، فهو لم يرتضِ إلا بتشييعنا من طابقه العلويّ إلى السيارة التي أقلّتنا، رغم سنّه الكبيرة، ومقامه الجليل، وصعوبة النزول والصعود بلا مصعد كهربائيّ.

إنها أخلاقه، إنها محبّته للسيّد الذي تأثّر أيّمَا تأثّر حينما رويت له ما جرى في هذا المشهد الشاميّ.

حينما سمعتُ بخبر شهادة الشيخ البوطيّ وهو يلقي درسه في بيت الله لم أتفاجأ؛ فمن كانت تلك مواقفه، تليق به هذه الخاتمة.

*من السيد حسن إلى السيد حسن

أقبلت امرأة سوريّة في العقد السابع من العمر إلى مركز هيئة دعم المقاومة الإسلامية، فتحت حقيبتها التي كانت تحملها، وأخرجت منها كميةً كبيرةً من المال بالعملة السوريّة، وأعطتها لمندوب الهيئة، قائلة:

“هذا تبرّع للمقاومة”.

اكتب: “من السيّد حسن نصر الله، إلى السيّد حسن نصر الله”

تفاجأ الأخ المندوب من تلك الكميّة من المال، في حين أنّ المرأة لا يبدو عليها الثّراء، ولم يستطع صبراً على حديث نفسه، فسألها عن سرّ ذلك، فأجابت بثقة وهدوء: “اليوم قبضت كامل راتبي التقاعدي، وقد جئت أتبرّع به للمقاومة، فهي أحقّ به مني”. اندهش مندوب الهيئة من كلامها، وكادت العبرة أن تخنقه، وهو يستمع إليها قرب المشهد الزينبيّ المبارك. سألها وهو يحمل قلمه ليكتب على إيصال هيئة الدعم اسم تلك المرأة الشريفة، قال لها: هل تتفضّلين عليّ بذكر الاسم الكريم لأكتبه على ايصال التبرّع، فأجابته بعزّة وشموخ:

اكتب: “من السيّد حسن نصر الله، إلى السيّد حسن نصر الله”.

* نساؤنا بخدمة نسائكم

اتصل بي نائب سوريّ في مجلس الشعب يطلب منّي الحضور إلى أحد المباني الشاميّة التي ذكر لي أنّها خُصّصت لإقامة عوائل المجاهدين في المقاومة الإسلاميّة.

وصلت إلى هناك، وقمت مع النائب بجولة في ذلك المبنى الجديد الذي جُهِّز بأثاث حديث، وما فاجأني فيه تخصيص قاعدة سينما، وكافيتيريا مملوءة بما يحبّه الأطفال، ومصلّىً وضعت فيه أقراص ترابية للسّجود عليها.

حمل النائب “السنّي” قرص سجدة، وأدناه مني سائلاً: هل هذه “السجدات” جيّدة؟!

وما زاد مفاجأتي ما رأيته إلى جانب المبنى من ساحة تشكّل مدينة صغيرة لألعاب الأطفال، وإلى جانبها أدوات مطعم مخصّصة للطعام المعروف بـ “الشّاورما”.

قمنا بتنظيم وترتيب كل ما يوفِّر الرّاحة لأطفال المجاهدين وزوجاتهم، حتى الأمور المتعلقة بالخدمة، لا نريد لزوجات المجاهدين أن يرهقن أنفسهنّ

وعند خروجنا من ذلك المبنى التفتُّ إلى وجود بضعة “باصات” أخبرني النائب أنّها بخدمة عوائل المجاهدين حينما يريدون التنقّل داخل دمشق.

شكرتُ سعادة النائب طالباً منه أن ينقل شكري إلى صاحب الفكرة والرعاية لهذه المبادرة الطيّبة، فكان جوابه:

إنّ هذه المبادرة هي أقلّ واجب نقوم به مع عوائل المجاهدين الذين يقاتلون هذه الأيّام العدوّ الإسرائيلي في لبنان، ويدافعون عن الأمّة جمعاء، وقد قمنا بتنظيم وترتيب كل ما يوفِّر الرّاحة لأطفال المجاهدين وزوجاتهم، حتى الأمور المتعلقة بالخدمة، لا نريد لزوجات المجاهدين أن يرهقن أنفسهنّ، لذا فـ “نساؤنا سيخدِمْنَ نساء رجال المقاومة”.

* أنا من هؤلاء النساء

بعد النّصر المدوّي في حرب تمّوز بساعات اتّصل بي سفير الجمهورية الإسلاميّة الإيرانيّة في دمشق طالباً منّي الحضور إلى احتفال سياسيّ في دمشق بمناسبة هذا النصر الإلهيّ. وصلت إلى القاعة فوجدتُها ممتلئة بحضور سياسيّ متنوّع من أكثر من بلد عربي وإسلاميّ.

أطلعني سماحة الشيخ الأختريّ، السّفير الإيرانيّ المخضرم، على برنامج الاحتفال، وأن فيه كلمة لوزير الأوقاف في سوريا، وكلمة للمفتي العام فيها، طالباً أن يكون لي كلمة باسم المقاومة الإسلاميّة والجمهوريّة الإسلاميّة الإيرانيّة معاً. فكّرتُ سريعاً بما هو مناسب للحديث في هذا المحفل، فخطر في بالي أن تكون الكلمة حول ثقافة المقاومة التي صنعت هذا الانتصار الربّاني الكبير. وأثناء كلمتي استحضرتُ بعضاً من المشاهد الشاميّة التي عايشتها مع الشعب السوري الحبيب أثناء الحرب، وذكرتُ من بين تلك المشاهد ما تقدّم ذكره من قول ذلك النائب السوريّ لي:

“لا نريد لزوجات المجاهدين أن يرهقن أنفسهنّ، لذا فنساؤنا سيخدمن نساء رجال المقاومة”.

وحينما انتهى الاحتفال أقبل العديد من الحاضرين لتهنئتي، ومن جملتهم أقبلت امرأة متوسّطة في العمر، وقالت لي، والدموع تُذرف من عينيها:”

أنا نائب في مجلس الشعب السوري، وأنا كنت من أولئك النساء اللواتي تحدّثت عنهن، كان لي شرف أن أكون في خدمة نساء رجال المقاومة”.

