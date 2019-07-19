“You Can't Down Our Drone”: Iran Released Drone Footage Of USS Boxer

Posted on by indigoblue76

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released on July 19 a video captured by an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that was monitoring U.S. Navy warships in the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier. The Guards released the footage to discredit the U.S. claim that the drone was shot down.

The video shows USS Boxer amphibious assault ship escorted by several vessels, including USS Harpers Ferry landing ship dock, USS John P. Murtha amphibious transport dock, USS Bainbridge and USS McFaul guided missile destroyers as well as USNS Tippecanoe underway replenishment oiler.

The video was apparently taken by a UAV equipped with landing skids. Iran has several types of drones equipped with such landing gears, including Mohajer-2N, Mohajer-4B and Shahed-123.

A close look at the USS Boxer confirm the presence of the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS) on its dock. U.S. sources had claimed that the electronic warfare system was used to down the Iranian drone.

Following the release of the video, U.S. President told reporters commenting on the Iranian UAV issue: “No doubt about it… we shot it down.”

The Pentagon said earlier that it has a video showing the downing of the Iranian UAV near the USS Boxer. However, the alleged video has not been released, so far.

More on this topic:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, IRGC, sanctions, Trump, USA | Tagged: America's War on Iran, Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, The axis of defeated |