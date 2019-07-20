Hezbollah allegedly preparing for war with Israel after Syrian conflict: US newspaper

Posted on by martyrashrakat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – Hezbollah is allegedly preparing for war with Israel after taking part in the Syrian conflict for more than six years, the U.S. publication, The Daily Beast, reported on Friday.

According to the publication, Hezbollah has strengthened their forces along Israel’s border with both Lebanon and Syria in preparation for an imminent war with the Jewish state.

“The sanctions now have us preparing for dealing with the Israeli front,” an alleged Hezbollah Commander named Samir told the Daily Beast.

“Our wish before the war in Syria was to go and open a front in the Golan but [the Syrian Government] set a red line,” he added.

Hezbollah played an integral part in the Syrian conflict as their forces helped the Syrian government retake several important border towns, including Al-Qusayr, Yabroud, Al-Zabadani, and Tal Kalakh.

In 2006, Hezbollah fought a month-long war against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) along the southern border of Lebanon.

Since then, both Hezbollah and Israel have traded attacks, with the latter launching most of their strikes against the Lebanese group inside Syria.

In a recent speech, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced that the Lebanese group had withdrawn some of its forces from Syria as the war itself has begun winding down.

This mentioned withdrawal by Sayyed Nasrallah is a rarity as Hezbollah does not often discuss their movements in public.

Furthermore, Hezbollah’s media relations deny providing troop movements or military activity to any press agency.

Sayyed Nasrallah has also echoed these denials in his speeches, often pointing out that unless Hezbollah mentions their movements, they do not provide third parties with this information.

