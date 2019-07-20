“Israeli” Forces Wound 98 Gazan Protesters

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces attacked Palestinians participating in the weekly “Great Return March” rallies, injuring 98 Gazan protesters, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza.

The ministry also reported that 49 of the injured protesters had sustained bullet wounds from Zionist live fire.

Four paramedics were also among the wounded.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians demand the right to return of those driven out of their homeland by ‘Israeli’ apartheid entity.

‘Israeli’ troops have killed at least 305 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded nearly 18,000 others, according to the ministry.

In March, a United Nations [UN] fact-finding mission found that Zionist forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under the occupation’s siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

The Zionist entity has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

