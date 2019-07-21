Syria Defending Future of Entire Region By Fighting Terrorist Organizations: Russian Ambassador

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

ST

DAMASCUS, (ST)- Syria, by fighting terrorist organizations, particularly Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra, is not only defending its existence and sovereignty, but the future of the entire region, including neighboring countries and Russia, Alexander Yefimov, the Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Syria has stressed.

“It unacceptable to use the de-escalation zone in Idleb for protecting the terrorists positioned there. Such behavior is called nothing but a double standards policy,” Yefimov said in an interview with the Russian Interfax news agency on the eve of the 75th Anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Russia and Syria.

“This issue is one of the main topics of dialogue between Moscow and western and regional partners concerning Syria, he added, calling for implementing related agreements.

Syria is Russia’s key partner in the Middle East

He went on to say that “Syria is our key partner in the Middle East and one of our main allies in the war on international terrorism,” stressing the need to establish constructive, strategic and Multi-faceted cooperation between Syria and Russia.

He reiterated that the Syrian people are the ones who decide their own future.

Yefimov affirmed the Russian forces’ support for the Syrian Arab Army’s counterterrorism efforts, pointing out that the Russian participation in the war on terror in Syria “has prevented the emergence of a strong terrorism stronghold in one of the main regions of the world”.

On September 30, 2015, the Russian air forces started a military operation in Syria to support the Syrian army’s efforts in fighting terrorism at a request from the Syrian state.

Hamda Mustafa

