Imam Khamenei: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Performing Prayers at Quds is an Absolutely Achievable Aspiration الامام الخامنئي: ما قاله السيد نصرالله عن أنَّه سيصلي في المسجد الأقصى نعتبره أملاً عملياً يمكن تحقيقه

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri in Tehran on Monday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, al-Arouri arrived in Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with senior Iranian figures in line with the efforts to boost its capabilities to continue the resistance against the occupiers.

During the meeting with the delegation, Imam Khamenei said, “Hamas is in the heart of Palestine and Palestine lies at the heart of the Islamic world.”

The Leader tackled the importance of the Palestinian Cause saying that

“The Palestinian Cause is the most important issue in the Islamic World and victory in its regard cannot be achieved without resistance and struggle.”

Elsewhere in his comments, His Eminence said,

“[Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence] Sayyed [Hassan] Nasrallah says: ‘I will pray at Masjid al-Aqsa, God willing,’ is an absolutely practical and achievable aspiration for us”, adding that “If we all act upon our duties, the divine promise will definitely come true.”

During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to Holy Quds, Gaza and the resistance of the Gazans and conveying the Palestinian cause to next generations.

Imam Khamenei said the resistance of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank promises “victory and conquest”.

“God has promised assistance and victory to those who are steadfast in His path. However, the fulfillment of this promise has requirements, the most important of which is Jihad, struggle and tireless effort in various political, cultural, intellectual, economic and military dimensions,” the Leader said.

His Eminence touched on the “treacherous” initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump, dubbed as the “Deal of the Century”, saying there is need for promotional, cultural and intellectual work to confront it.

“The dangerous conspiracy of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is aimed at destroying the Palestinian identity among the Palestinian public and youth. This is the main point to be confronted and we should not allow them to destroy the Palestinian identity by use of money,” Imam Khamenei said.

The Leader was apparently referring to a two-day conference held in Bahrain last month, aimed at rallying support for an “investment” plan in the Palestinian Territories as the first part of the “Deal of the Century”.

“Confronting the Deal of the Century requires promotional, cultural, and intellectual efforts and the other method is to make the Palestinians feel advancement. Today Palestinians are equipped with precise missiles rather than stones and this means the feeling of advancement,” His Eminence explained.

The plan has met broad disdain from Palestinians and others in the Arab world although regional US allies such as Saudi Arabia discreetly support it.

أكد الامام السيد علي الخامنئي أنَّ قضية فلسطين هي القضية الاولى للعالم الاسلامي وأهم قضاياه، مشيدا بالصمود والمقاومة المذهلة للشعب للفلسطيني وفصائل المقاومة ومن بينها “حماس”.

كلام الامام الاخامنئي جاء خلال استقباله نائب رئيس المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس صالح العراري على رأس وفدٍ من الحركة يزور ايران.

اضاف الامام الخامنئي: إنَّ النصر لا يتحقق من دون مقاومة وكفاح، وأنَّ قضية فلسطين ستنتهي حتماً لصالح الشعب الفلسطيني والعالم الاسلامي. وشدَّد على أن صمود ومقاومة الفلسطينيين من سكان غزة والضفة الغربية يقدم بشائر الفتح والانتصار. وقال نعلن دائماً بشفافية عن وجهة نظرنا بشأن القضية الفلسطينية، والدول الصديقة تعلن أن إيران جادة تماماً في هذه المواقف.

واعتبر الإمام الخامنئي أنَّ أحد أسباب العداء مع إيران هو قضية فلسطين لكن هذه العداوات والضغوط لن تؤدي لتراجع إيران عن مواقفها، لافتاً الى أنَّه لو اتحد العالم الاسلامي حول القضية الفلسطينية لكانت ظروفه اليوم أفضل.

ورأى أنه من الحماقة ابتعاد بعض الدول عن القضية الفلسطينية نتيجة تبعيتها لأميركا كالسعودية، ولو كانت تلك الدول دعمت قضية فلسطين لاستطاعت انتزاع التنازلات من الولايات المتحدة.

وختم الامام الخامنئي قائلاً: ليس مستبعداً أن يحقق الفلسطينيون الانتصار واعادة الأرض المقدسة للعالم الإسلامي،

وأن ما قاله الامين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله عن أنَّه سيصلي في المسجد الأقصى فنحن نعتبره أملاً عملياً يمكن تحقيقه.

هذا وقد نقل الوفد الى الإمام الخامنئي رسالة من رئيس المكتب السياسي لحماس اسماعيل هنية أكد فيها أن الحركة في قلب الحركة الفلسطينية كما هي فلسطين في قلب العالم الإسلامي.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Aqsa, Arab Zionists, Bahrain, Deal of the Century, Gaza, Iran, IRGC, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Saudia, USA | Tagged: The precision rockets |